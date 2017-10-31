Jay Ajayi trade a major upgrade for fantasy football

In Miami, the running backs left on the roster include Kenyan Drake, Damien Williams and Senorise Perry. Drake is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound Alabama product that coach Adam Gase selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft and is the favorite to take over the primary role in the Dolphins' backfield. Drake's skill set includes 4.45-40 speed and a solid athletic profile in terms of explosiveness and agility. Drake was the only other back who got work behind Ajayi in Miami's Week 8 blowout loss to the Ravens. Williams is a fourth-round player who saw some work last season in goal-line situations, totaling six touchdowns on the season and playing the role of Ajayi's touchdown vulture on more occasions than fantasy owners would have liked. There's a good chance we see a rotation between these to players going forward.