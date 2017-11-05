Around the NFL

Jay Ajayi to play limited role in first game with Eagles

Nov 05, 2017
Jay Ajayi will suit up for his new team Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the running back will dress for the Philadelphia Eaglesversus the Denver Broncos.

Ajayi is expected to have a small set of plays after being acquired from the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday he was still mulling whether to play Ajayi in his first week with the team, noting the tailback could be in on 10 to 15 plays.

"He's done a nice job," Pederson said Friday. "He's a smart guy. He comes from an offense that uses very similar terminology, so he's familiar with that. He's picked it up, he's had some extra meetings with [running backs coach] Duce [Staley] this week, so we're trying to get him up to speed as fast as he can and we can and he's done a nice job."

This week, LeGarrette Blount should remain the early-down back with Wendell Smallwood playing the pass-catching role. Rookie Corey Clement could see his few snaps go to Ajayi.

With the Eagles owning a Week 10 bye, we can expect Ajayi's role to ramp up down the road. Against Denver's No. 2-ranked run defense, the running back will just dip his toe in the Philly water.

