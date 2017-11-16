Jay Ajayi set up to thrive in Week 11 fantasy lineups

Just a few days after he joined the Eagles via trade, Jay Ajayi led the team in rushing with 77 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against a previously stout Denver Broncos defense. And that was only eight carries worth of production. Heading into Week 11, Ajayi has had a bye week off to learn the playbook and for the coaching staff to integrate him into their offensive game plan. Nothing but positive buzz has been reported regarding the team's confidence in their new backfield acquisition. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich said, "there's probably not a play on there I wouldn't feel comfortable putting his number on," while head coach Doug Pederson hinted that Ajayi's role is set to increase against the Cowboys this week. With the Eagles already ranking as one of the most productive rushing teams in the NFL, (136 rush yards per game, 31 rush attempts per game), Dallas faces a tough challenge with linebacker Sean Lee slated to be sidelined with an injury. As Fantasy Live host James Koh recently noted, the Cowboys run defense with Lee starting this season allows 80.3 rush yards per game compared to the 153.3 with Lee out of the lineup. That's a huge discrepancy and a major boon for Ajayi's outlook on Sunday. When you add up all of these factors, it's clear that the Eagles' new offensive weapon is set to go off for fantasy owners in Week 11.