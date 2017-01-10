Jay Ajayi leads Top-10 RBs against stacked boxes

The running game was something of a disappointment for the Carolina Panthers this season, and they fell from the second-highest run play percentage in 2015 to eighth in 2016 amid more negative game scripts. Jonathan Stewart ran against an eight-plus man box on 33.1 percent of his non-red zone carries, the sixth-most among running backs with 35-plus carries against stacked fronts. The Panthers ran out of the three-wide receiver set on 43 percent of their run plays this season, but a number of their other jumbo packages invite extra defenders into the box. Over 26 percent of the Panthers run plays featured two backs (often Stewart and fullback Mike Tolbert) on the field. The threat of Cam Newton as a rusher also requires teams to respect an extra running threat and dedicate more resources to stopping it. Stewart still showed an ability to beat heavy defensive fronts, as he busted three plays of 20-plus yards against them. Yet, the Panthers should still explore adding additional talented young options to their backfield, especially for when Stewart misses his annual stretch with an injury or in the event he becomes a cap casualty.