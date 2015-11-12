Jay Ajayi leads the list of Week 10 fantasy sleepers

Quietly the best streaming quarterback next to no one is talking about, Brian Hoyer averaged 20.6 fantasy points over his last four games played. The low mark in that stretch was a 17.3 score in Week 8 before the Texans went into their bye week. If you're looking for a floor at quarterback, that's hardly something to turn your nose at. But therein lies the best part about Brian Hoyer. If Houston is going to win a game, it must come off the efforts of his right arm because they cannot consistently run the ball without Arian Foster in the fold. Those sort of game scripts allow for him to stay efficient offering that sort of floor. However, he's still capable of throwing the game away early, which creates a scenario where his volume goes through the roof. In those scripts, his attachment to DeAndre Hopkins allows Hoyer to claw his way to over 20 fantasy points (see Weeks 6 and 7) on the back of his high pass attempts.