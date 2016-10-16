Jay Ajayi leads Dolphins past injured Big Ben, Steelers

3. Byron Maxwell was tremendous. Taking into consideration that Roethlisberger had no zip on his passes during the second half, this was by far the best performance Miami got out of Maxwell all season. The much maligned cornerback got a hearty handshake and hug from coach Adam Gase after the game, a nod to a performance that seemed to be as much about Maxwell's game prep for Antonio Brown as it was his physical play at the line. Brown finished with four catches for 39 yards. It's easy after a game like this to say if he could just play this way every week... but it's not just about one player. Miami hasn't been this healthy going into a game in a little while.