Around the NFL

Jay Ajayi 'excited' to play with 'special' Carson Wentz

Published: Nov 02, 2017 at 02:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

With the flip of a switch, Jay Ajayi has gone from an offensive-football netherworld to a wonderland.

Traded from Miami to Philadelphia on Tuesday, the hard-charging runner waved farewell to the likes of Jay Cutler and Matt Moore to join an Eagles attack manned by wunderkind signal-caller Carson Wentz.

In typical Wentz fashion, the second-year passer reached out right away via text to his newfound power back.

"He basically just expressed his excitement to get me out here and let's just get ready to keep this thing rolling," Ajayi said of Wentz's text after the trade went through, per the team's official website. "Just being able to be around him today and even just watching his game throughout the season, you can tell he's a special guy. He's got special talent. I'm excited to be in the backfield with him and however they want to use me in this offense, I'm excited."

Ajayi went on to call himself a "three-down guy" who "can be counted on to do anything that the offense needs me to do. Whether it's blocking, catching the ball out the backfield, or running hard for this team. I'm ready to do anything."

The Ajayi trade adds strength on strength to a ground game that already ranks fifth in the league thanks to LeGarrette Blount, rookie Corey Clement and the versatile Wendell Smallwood. It's Blount whose role is set to take a hit with Ajayi on the scene, but the Eagles have used waves of runners all season long.

"They've got a great dynamic in that room and it just so happens that now I'm here and just want to be another part to that," Ajayi said.

It might take a few weeks to find out how Doug Pederson plans to weave Ajayi into the scheme, but the coach made it clear this week that the physical back fits right in to what Philly plans to do down the stretch.

"This guy's a tough, powerful runner, first thing. He's got great vision. He's got a great first step, quick back inside behind tackles and guards. One guy doesn't necessarily bring him down all the time," Pederson said. "You have to go back a little bit to really watch him run routes and see that he's very capable of being a route runner out of the backfield. He brings a very aggressive run demeanor to our offense."

With Ajayi in the fold, the Eagles (7-1) continue their quest for the NFC East crown on Sunday against the flailing Denver Broncos.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah vows to dive into Cincinnati chili if team wins Super Bowl

When asked what he'll do if his Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday, tight end C.J. Uzomah made a bold promise. 
news

Mike McDaniel not concerned about Tua Tagovailoa's development, says Dolphins need to 'grow together'

Mike McDaniel's introductory press conference on Thursday marked the dawn of a new day for the Dolphins. The first-time head coach's comments on Tua Tagovailoa suggest he is not concerned about the young QB's role in the team's future going forward.
news

Texans HC Lovie Smith unlikely to add defensive coordinator to staff, plans to call plays in 2022

Lovie Smith's return to a head coaching position will not include him adding a key lieutenant, as it was reported Thursday the Texans' head coach doesn't intend to add a defensive coordinator in 2022.
news

Jaguars hire Colts' Press Taylor, brother of Bengals HC Zac, as offensive coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Press Taylor as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Vikings expected to hire former Broncos DC Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator

The Vikings are filling out the coaching staff as the future head coach prepares for the Super Bowl. The Vikings are expected to hire Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel: 'Absolutely no red flags' with Miami vacancy

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Thursday that he did not see any red flags with the Miami coaching vacancy stemming from the lawsuit filed by his predecessor, Brian Flores, that would have deterred him from taking the position.
news

Former Lions head coach, Raiders DL coach Rod Marinelli planning to retire

After 26 years in NFL coaching, Rod Marinelli is calling it a career.

Ian Rapoport reports that the long-time assistant and former Detroit Lions head coach is planning to retire.
news

Bengals' Mike Hilton embracing Cooper Kupp matchup: 'I feel like we're the best two slots in the game'

As the Cincinnati Bengals' nickelback, Mike Hilton will be tasked with covering Rams star Cooper Kupp in the biggest game of the year. The veteran corner says he's ready for the challenge.
news

Gus Bradley on taking over Colts defense: 'There's a Pro Bowl player at every level here'

Last year, Gus Bradley was tasked with rebuilding a defense. In 2022, his job will be more about maintenance. Bradley, introduced Wednesday as the Indianapolis Colts' new defensive coordinator, inherits the league's ninth-ranked scoring defense in the NFL.
news

Cam Akers vowed to return for Rams' postseason following Achilles tear last summer

After a torn Achilles was supposed to sideline Cam Akers for the entire season, the Rams running back told Matthew Stafford that if Los Angeles made the playoffs, Akers would be back on the field.   
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league, not Commanders, will conduct investigation into new allegations

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Wednesday news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVI that the league will conduct an independent investigation into new workplace misconduct allegations made last week against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder by Tiffani Johnston, a former team employee.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank weighs in on futures of QB Matt Ryan, WR Calvin Ridley

Owner Arthur Blank made it clear Wednesday he would welcome WR Calvin Ridley and QB Matt Ryan back in 2022, but did little to diminish the uncertainty regarding each of their starkly different situations. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW