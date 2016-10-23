Jay Ajayi eclipses 200 yards again in Dolphins' victory

Around the NFL

Oct 23, 2016
Jay Ajayi became the first player since Ricky Williams to notch back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances as the Dolphins (3-4) shocked the Bills (4-3) in Miami. Here's what we learned from the Dolphins' 28-25 win on Sunday:

  1. There's no longer any doubt -- the Dolphins' backfield belongs to Ajayi. For the second straight week, he topped 200 rushing yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury. Arian Foster? It was telling that not only was he limited to just three carries, but it was Damien Williams who took over for Ajayi late in the game as Miami attempted to run out the clock. It's a mystery why coach Adam Gase seemed so adamant against making Ajayi his bell-cow running back, but it looks like Ajayi has strong-armed his way into the gig.
  1. This game underscored how thin the Bills are at the skill positions. With LeSean McCoynot looking like himself and Robert Woods unavailable, Tyrod Taylor did his best to make chicken salad out of, well, you know. Until a panicked, late game drive, the Bills' only touchdowns came after being set up in plus territory after a 12-yard Miami punt and a blown coverage by Byron Maxwell. We knew Shady was an integral part of this offense, but on Sunday we started to realize exactly how integral.
  1. The Bills' linebacker corps had been one of the team's strengths during their four-game winning streak. So it's probably no coincidence that in their loss, the quartet of Zach Brown, Preston Brown, Lorenzo Alexander and Jerry Hughes weren't a major factor. Miami made a decision to run the ball right into the heart of the defense and came away incredibly successful. If Buffalo's defensive playmakers are residing in the third level of the defense, that's going to be a problem.
  1. Cameron Wake was the headliner for the Dolphins' defense Sunday, but his supporting cast inside Miami's front seven also deserved a curtain call. In addition to essentially erasing a hobbled McCoy from the offense, that group prevented Taylor from getting comfortable in the pocket while also limiting his effectiveness as a runner. An additional hat tip here goes to Kiko Alonso. It might have been a revenge game (does it still count if you played for another team in between?), but he's been quietly putting together a very nice season in the middle of the field for the Miami defense.
