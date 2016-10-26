Jay Ajayi again named Offensive Player of the Week

Landon Collins was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Giants safety returned a tipped pass 44 yards for a score in the first half of New York's 17-10 victory over Los Angeles in London. It was one of the best plays of the season, as Collins weaved and broke numerous tackles on his way to the end zone. And that wasn't all, as Collins added another interception late in the game to help seal the victory for the Giants.