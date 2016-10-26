Jay Ajayi again named Offensive Player of the Week

Ajayi was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row, the NFL announced Wednesday. The explosive second-year back out of Boise State ran for 214 yards and a touchdown in helping Miami top Buffalo 28-25 on Sunday. Ajayi became just the fourth player to rush for over 200 yards in back-to-back games, after having rushed for 204 yards in Week 6 against the Steelers. Ajayi joined O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams as the only players to accomplish that feat.
"It's surreal to me," Ajayi said after the game. "The backs I'm in company with -- that's huge. Those are Hall of Fame guys, guys I look up to." Ajayi is the first player to win the award in consecutive weeks since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.
The AFC Defensive Player of the Week was Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman. Perryman had seven tackles and an interception in helping San Diego top Atlanta 33-30 in one of the season's most exciting games. Perryman led the Chargers defense in holding the high-powered Falcons to just three second-half points.
Raiders punter Marquette King took home AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. King punted five times -- averaging 50.6 yards per punt -- in helping Oakland top Jacksonville 33-16. Four of his punts pinned the Jaguars inside their own 20-yard-line. The fifth-year player even had a chance to show off his athleticism when he turned a muffed snap into a 27-yard gain.
In the NFC, the Offensive Player of the Week was Davante Adams. The Packers wideout caught 13 passes for 132 yards and two scores in helping Green Bay top Chicago 26-10 last Thursday night. After five subpar games that had critics wondering if there was something wrong with the Pack's air attack, Adams' big game promptly silenced those critics.
Landon Collins was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Giants safety returned a tipped pass 44 yards for a score in the first half of New York's 17-10 victory over Los Angeles in London. It was one of the best plays of the season, as Collins weaved and broke numerous tackles on his way to the end zone. And that wasn't all, as Collins added another interception late in the game to help seal the victory for the Giants.
Philadelphia kick returner Josh Huff was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Huff scored on a 98-yard kickoff return to help the Eagles hand the Vikings their first loss.