Around the NFL

Jay Ajayi again named Offensive Player of the Week

Published: Oct 26, 2016 at 02:28 AM

Jay Ajayi may have started the season in the doghouse but it was just a matter of time before the Dolphins running back made it to the penthouse.

Ajayi was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row, the NFL announced Wednesday. The explosive second-year back out of Boise State ran for 214 yards and a touchdown in helping Miami top Buffalo 28-25 on Sunday. Ajayi became just the fourth player to rush for over 200 yards in back-to-back games, after having rushed for 204 yards in Week 6 against the Steelers. Ajayi joined O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams as the only players to accomplish that feat.

"It's surreal to me," Ajayi said after the game. "The backs I'm in company with -- that's huge. Those are Hall of Fame guys, guys I look up to." Ajayi is the first player to win the award in consecutive weeks since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

The AFC Defensive Player of the Week was Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman. Perryman had seven tackles and an interception in helping San Diego top Atlanta 33-30 in one of the season's most exciting games. Perryman led the Chargers defense in holding the high-powered Falcons to just three second-half points.

Raiders punter Marquette King took home AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. King punted five times -- averaging 50.6 yards per punt -- in helping Oakland top Jacksonville 33-16. Four of his punts pinned the Jaguars inside their own 20-yard-line. The fifth-year player even had a chance to show off his athleticism when he turned a muffed snap into a 27-yard gain.

In the NFC, the Offensive Player of the Week was Davante Adams. The Packers wideout caught 13 passes for 132 yards and two scores in helping Green Bay top Chicago 26-10 last Thursday night. After five subpar games that had critics wondering if there was something wrong with the Pack's air attack, Adams' big game promptly silenced those critics.

Landon Collins was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Giants safety returned a tipped pass 44 yards for a score in the first half of New York's 17-10 victory over Los Angeles in London. It was one of the best plays of the season, as Collins weaved and broke numerous tackles on his way to the end zone. And that wasn't all, as Collins added another interception late in the game to help seal the victory for the Giants.

Philadelphia kick returner Josh Huff was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Huff scored on a 98-yard kickoff return to help the Eagles hand the Vikings their first loss.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud leads FG drive, shows improvement in preseason loss to Dolphins

Texans QB C.J. Stroud finished 7-of-12 passing for 60 yards in four drives against Miami. The rookie was pressured just twice on 12 dropbacks and picked up three first downs via the pass, all on Houston's lone first-half scoring drive.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Tank Bigsby and the Jaguars ran over the Lions on Saturday afternoon in the first of 11 contests. NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.
news

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

On his first preseason carry, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's doubleheader

Daniel Jones and the starting offense looked sensational in the Giants' win over the Panthers, while Bijan Robinson and the Falcons offered up plenty of reason for optimism in a tie with the Bengals. 
news

Bryce Young-led Panthers offense gets just three points as offensive line struggles mount

Rookie QB Bryce Young was hit and harassed often in his two drives, leading Carolina to just three points in the process against the host New York Giants on Friday night. 
news

Ravens sign pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Friday they have reached a deal with Clowney. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Clowney's deal is for one season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dak Prescott: Cowboys' camp fights show team is 'nobody's little brother'

Th Cowboys' intrasquad scuffle this week might have caused a ruckus outside the locker room, but inside, both the offense and defense said the altercations portend big things in 2023.
news

Commanders name Sam Howell starting quarterback for 2023 season

﻿Sam Howell﻿ has been named the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. Commanders coach Ron Rivera made the announcement Friday morning.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski backs kicker Cade York despite latest field goal misses

Cleveland Browns kicker ﻿Cade York﻿ has been under the microscope after an up-and-down rookie season and some preseason flubs.