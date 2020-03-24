Javon Hargrave 'ready to eat' on Eagles' defensive line

Around the NFL

Philadelphia made one of the best signings of free agency, adding defensive lineman Javon Hargrave to a stacked D-Line, giving the Eagles a menacing front.

After four seasons of playing nose tackle in Pittsburgh's 3-4 defense, Hargrave moved across the state to join Jim Schwartz's attacking line. The 27-year-old is pumped about the prospect of being unleashed next to Fletcher Cox.

"The Eagles' [system] is more of a 'get upfield.' That's kind of how I came into the league, from college," Hargrave said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It's a lot more exciting. It's every D-lineman's dream to play in a system like this."

A 2016 third-round pick by Pittsburgh out of South Carolina State, Hargrave showed the last several seasons he's more than a big body who can anchor the middle of the line as a nose tackle. The 305-pound people-mover was constantly in the backfield last season, compiling 49 pressures, per Pro Football Focus, four sacks and 60 tackles.

In Philly, Hargrave joins a beastly defensive line that already boasted Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Malik Jackson and Derek Barnett. With Cox requiring massive amounts of attention, Hargraves could eat heavily in 2020.

"A lotta 'dawgs' on that line," Hargrave said of the Eagles. "It's like I'm back at home, with a bunch of dawgs, ready to eat. I just love when you've got a lot of great players around, it really ups your game, it helps you get better as a football player."

