Jauron, Edwards could be vulnerable to Owens' strong personality

A player who should be wary of Owens' arrival is incumbent Bills No. 1 receiver Lee Evans. Based on his past, there is reason to believe Owens will demand that most of the passes be thrown his way, which means fewer would go to Evans. And if it doesn't work out that way, history suggests that Owens might very well have something to say about Edwards and could accuse Edwards and Evans of the same sort of collusion he said was going on between Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and tight end Jason Witten.