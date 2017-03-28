Around the NFL

Jason Witten signs contract extension with Cowboys

Published: Mar 28, 2017 at 04:47 AM

Thanks to some salary-cap maneuvering, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will remain in Dallas for life.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the four-year contract extension through 2021 -- which Witten signed Tuesday and was first reported by ESPN -- will act as a "cap related move to lower his number for 2017." Witten, who is turning 35 in just two months, would theoretically be under contract until he is 39.

While there is no doubt the ironman tight end could make it that far, this is, as Rapoport mentioned, for bookkeeping. Witten was set to count $12.262 million against the team's cap this upcoming season.

There is little doubt that Witten, already the franchise leader in receptions (1,089), second in yards and fourth in touchdowns, would have retired a Dallas Cowboy anyway. Kicking some of his money down the road makes it almost a guarantee.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos announce hires of DC Ejiro Evero, STC Dwayne Stukes, DL coach Marcus Dixon

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday the hiring of Rams assistant Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.
news

Buyout for Jim Harbaugh's new contract at Michigan leaves door open for NFL return

Could Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh eventually return to the NFL? The buyout in his new contract is not cost prohibitive.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard spends offseason preparing to face Titans RB Derrick Henry

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard knows the challenges he faces in his two matchups against Derrick Henry each season. Leonard recently said the Titans star RB is a focus during offseason training.
news

New Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt on Jamal Adams: 'Jamal is still a difference maker'

Jamal Adams struggled throughout the 2021 season. New Seahawks defense coordinator Clint Hurtt told reporters Wednesday that the safety is still "a difference maker."
news

Bengals owner Mike Brown: Joe Burrow is 'tough as nails, we want to do some things to help him'

Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times this season, including playoffs, third-most since the 1970 NFL merger. During a rally to honor the Bengals' AFC Championship run, Bengals owner Mike Brown indicated aiding Burrow is critical moving forward.
news

Saints to retain Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator under Dennis Allen

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Pete Carmichael will remain on Dennis Allen's staff as the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator.
news

Aaron Donald at Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory parade: 'Why not run it back?'

It doesn't sound like Aaron Donald is retiring just yet. At the Rams' Super Bowl LVI parade on Wednesday, Donald asked, "Why not run it back? We can be world champions again."
news

Falcons release veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler ahead of free agency

Atlanta released veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler on Wednesday, a month ahead of the new league year. Fowler was slated to be a free agent heading into the 2022 season, which was converted into a void year in his restructured contract.
news

Highlights from Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory parade

The Rams took to the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LVI over the Bengals, their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.
news

Zac Taylor: Bengals working through 'discussions' with safety Jessie Bates on contract extension

Jessie Bates﻿' 2021 season wasn't the home-run year he'd expected, but the playoffs proved his worth. Now, we'll wait to see if that means a future with the reigning AFC champion Bengals.
news

Dolphins hiring Darrell Bevell as quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator

Miami added some experience to their offensive staff under first-time head coach Mike McDaniel. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins agreed to terms with Darrell Bevell as their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
news

Bengals sign coach Zac Taylor to extension through 2026 season

A Super Bowl appearance warranted a new contract for Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor. The team announced Wednesday they signed Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW