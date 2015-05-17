Jason Witten: Romo and I can play 4-5 more seasons

With Tony Romo turning 35 last month, he's coming down the stretch on the back nine of his career and the Super Bowl aspirations are becoming urgent. That was the reason Romo implored Jerry Jones to bring back DeMarco Murray before free agency.
There is no question that the ground-and-pound style the Cowboys employed with Murray last year helped Romo to his best season in years.
Speaking on Sunday, 33-year-old tight end Jason Witten was asked whether he and Romo have another four or five seasons together in Dallas:
The biggest impediment will be the loss of Murray in free agency. Count former Cowboys great Michael Irvin among those unconvinced Dallas' current stable of backs can carry the load.
"I want to upchuck sometimes when I hear the thoughts of others and (they say), 'Oh, you can put any running back behind that offensive line of the Dallas Cowboys. I say, 'Really? Why did they hand the ball off to DeMarco Murray 392 times? Why didn't they stick anybody back there last year?' Because they already knew," Irvin told 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia last week.
If Irvin is right, it doesn't bode well for the future of the Witten-Romo combo.
