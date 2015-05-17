 Skip to main content
Jason Witten: Romo and I can play 4-5 more seasons

Published: May 17, 2015
Kevin Patra

The future has been on the minds of many who wear a Dallas Cowboys jersey.

With Tony Romo turning 35 last month, he's coming down the stretch on the back nine of his career and the Super Bowl aspirations are becoming urgent. That was the reason Romo implored Jerry Jones to bring back DeMarco Murray before free agency.

There is no question that the ground-and-pound style the Cowboys employed with Murray last year helped Romo to his best season in years.

Speaking on Sunday, 33-year-old tight end Jason Witten was asked whether he and Romo have another four or five seasons together in Dallas:

"If we do it like last year we can," Witten responded, per the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota.

Romo's efficiency was at its best in 2014 when the Cowboys relied on Murray and a road grading offensive line. After improving the offensive line even further this offseason, the Cowboys appear poised to replicate that game plan in 2015.

The biggest impediment will be the loss of Murray in free agency. Count former Cowboys great Michael Irvin among those unconvinced Dallas' current stable of backs can carry the load.

"I want to upchuck sometimes when I hear the thoughts of others and (they say), 'Oh, you can put any running back behind that offensive line of the Dallas Cowboys. I say, 'Really? Why did they hand the ball off to DeMarco Murray 392 times? Why didn't they stick anybody back there last year?' Because they already knew," Irvin told 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia last week.

If Irvin is right, it doesn't bode well for the future of the Witten-Romo combo.

