Jason Witten not concerned catch streak ended

"Those records really don't mean anything," Witten said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I still have a lot of confidence in my ability and feel I can play at a high level. A big part of that is making catches. But it's just one of those games. Those things happen. You go through it. It's not on one particular situation. That's just the way the game went. I'm thankful and excited to be 11-1, much more than having a catch."