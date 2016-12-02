 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jason Witten not concerned catch streak ended

Published: Dec 02, 2016 at 12:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys' winning streak continued Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, but a Jason Witten franchise-record streak ended.

The tight end did not catch a pass for the first time in 130 games. The last time Witten went without a catch was Week 9, 2008, versus the New York Giants. It was the fourth-longest catch streak in the NFL behind Larry Fitzgerald (190), Brandon Marshall (155) and Steve Smith Sr. (138).

"Those records really don't mean anything," Witten said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I still have a lot of confidence in my ability and feel I can play at a high level. A big part of that is making catches. But it's just one of those games. Those things happen. You go through it. It's not on one particular situation. That's just the way the game went. I'm thankful and excited to be 11-1, much more than having a catch."

Witten caught one pass in the third quarter, but a holding call on running back Ezekiel Elliott wiped out the play. The tight end officially ended the game with zero targets.

During his streak, which lasted 2,951 days, Witten caught 678 passes for 7,236 yards and 39 touchdowns.

To put the streak into perspective, the last game in which Witten didn't catch a pass in Terrell Owens was still on the Cowboys, Brad Johnson and Brooks Bollinger were the Dallas quarterbacks that day, Plaxico Burress was a pre-prison Giant and Dak Prescott was 15 years old.

"It's a long time," Witten said. "Of course, you'd like to get a catch. I don't remember [the 2008 game against the Giants]. I probably won't remember this one other than we got the win. I'm playing for much more than catches.

"[I had] a couple of opportunities, that's just the way it went. That's the way it goes. Give them credit. They did a good job."

While much has been made of Tony Romo's future, the question of whether the end is near for Witten after 14 years is just as pertinent for a reliable 34-year-old finishing the final holes of his NFL round.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Jared Goff says being traded to Lions 'was the greatest thing that ever happened to me' 

After a shocking trade in 2021, Jared Goff was sent off to the Detroit Lions, but despite low expectations, seems pleased with how it all went. "In hindsight, (being traded to Detroit) was the greatest thing that ever happened to me, for my career and my development as a human," Goff said.
news

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu praised by new teammates for energy: 'Frankie's a dog'

Since signing with the Commanders last month, linebacker Frankie Luvu has been the subject of abundant praise from both old friends and new teammates in Washington.
news

Rams set to snap seven-year streak without first-round selection

The Rams are slated to make a first-round selection for the first time since 2016. Should Los Angeles hold on to its first-rounder and make the pick April 25 in Detroit, it will snap the second-longest streak without an opening-round selection in the common draft era.
news

Packers DT Kenny Clark: New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will 'allow us to be way more disruptive'

The Packers defense has for so long been a case of broad talent, limited execution. Green Bay's introduction of Jeff Hafley is meant to change that, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark believes the new coordinator will specifically let the defensive line amp up the aggression.
news

Cowboys' John Fassel on Micah Parsons returning kicks: 'He would be fantastic'

Discussing the upcoming changes to kickoffs, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel admitted he'd love to have the playmaking Micah Parsons back to return kicks, but he knows that's truly fantasy football.
news

Dion Dawkins: Stefon Diggs trade was 'haymaker,' but I know Bills 'know what they're doing'

Despite Buffalo's big decision to trade Stefon Diggs, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins has full faith in the Bills and believes the organization know what it's doing in order to stay competitive for a Super Bowl.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow confident he's put in work to 'make sure I'm healthy' 

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is progressing in his return from last year's season-ending wrist injury. Burrow recently said that he's confident he's done what he needs to do to make sure he's healthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Christian Wilkins appreciates seeing Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's growth along career-best season

New Raiders DT Christian Wilkins feels fortunate to have had a front-row seat to Tua Tagovailoa's growth during a 2023 season where the Dolphins QB led the league in passing yards.
news

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero already likes what he sees from revamped defense

Armed with a revamped defense, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is sensing a culture shift in Carolina that could produce a jump in the 2024 season.
news

Tom Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return if team calls

Tom Brady, who made a appearance on the DeepCut podcast with Vic Blends, says he's "not opposed" to a return to the NFL if a team calls him.
news

Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer looks to help Dolphins 'get over the hump'

Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer joined the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins and is aiming to help his new squad "get over the hump."