Jason Witten: Jerry Jones' criticism 'completely fair'

"Passion, emotion, the energy he brings, that is Line 1 for Mr. Jones, I feel like from my perspective," the tight end said Tuesday, via ESPN. "He wants to win. He expects to win. He feels like he's put a great team together, which he has, and we haven't played to our expectations of where we should be. That's completely fair. I think it's just the raw emotion of it all. He's been around a lot of great football and knows what he wants it to look like."