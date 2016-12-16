Around the NFL

Jason Witten '100 percent confident' in Dak Prescott

Published: Dec 16, 2016 at 02:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Playing quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys is a unique profession. Dak Prescott is learning that firsthand.

A college student a year ago, Prescott today has helped the 'Boys carve out an 11-2 record -- putting them in position for the No. 1 seed -- but two straight sluggish performances have people asking the obvious question:

Will Tony Romo return to lineup if Prescott doesn't shine?

One of Romo's best friends, tight end Jason Witten, went out of his way this week to throw support behind the rookie.

"Dak's answered the bell every step of the way, and I'm 100 percent confident he'll do that on Sunday night," Witten said of the team's prime-time tilt with the surging Buccaneers, per The Dallas Morning News. "We all go through adversity and any time you lose, it's easy for people on the outside to point blame at that position, but we all have to do better. You look at that offensive performance, we all understand that."

Said Witten: "He's not a rookie anymore. A lot of that is for people at the barber shop to talk about. For him, he comes back to work, continues to try to get better, works hard, good communicating. He's had really two good days (of practice)."

Witten also dismissed the idea that media speculation about who should start at quarterback would have any effect on Prescott.

"That's who Dak is. Rookie, fourth-round pick, in May or August, he's third on the depth chart. You don't get where he's gotten in his career, probably started way before he got here, by worrying about anything that's being said on the outside," Witten said. "He plays that way, he has that confidence with us, communicating, veterans, rookies, everyone in between. I think that's why he has the respect he has in this locker room."

While those on the outside might clamor for a switch, the Cowboys have held course with Prescott under center. That could change if Dallas falls to Tampa, but it's not something the players are pushing for.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: Taking over defensive play-calling moving forward is 'natural fit'

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, in charge of a team that's already dealing with the crunch of an 0-2 start, hopes taking over as defensive play-caller helps alleviate some of that stress.
news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was a limited participant in Friday's practice, is considered questionable to play against the Broncos as he remains in concussion protocol.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) to miss second straight game

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury as he was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings
news

Niners sign head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions

The 49ers announced Friday that they have signed head Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions.
news

Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable for Sunday vs. Saints

Packers running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ (hamstring), receiver ﻿Christian Watson﻿ (hamstring), tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ (knee), edge rusher ﻿Lukas Van Ness﻿ (elbow) and cornerback ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ (back) are all questionable.
news

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) out, Gardner Minshew to start for Colts vs. Ravens 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ is not practicing Friday, putting backup ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ in line to start Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on balancing workload for RB D'Andre Swift: 'We're going to ride the hot hand' 

D'Andre Swift played 58 snaps in Week 2, third-most in his career, and his 31 touches were his second-most in a game. The question for the oft-injured back is whether that sort of workload is sustainable.
news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller expected to make season debut Sunday: 'It just feels good to be back'

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after missing the first two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy's career night in 49ers' win over Giants 'definitely wasn't his best game'

Despite facing manic blitzes from Wink Martindale's defense, 49ers QB Brock Purdy finished 25-of-37 passing with  a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns for a 111.3 passer rating.
news

Daniel Jones on Giants' woeful first-half starts: 'We have to find a way to figure that out'

The New York Giants have been down by double digits in each of the three contests to open the 2023 season. "Yes, it's not what we're trying to do, so we have to find a way to figure that out," quarterback Daniel Jones said following Thursday's 30-12 loss to the Niners.