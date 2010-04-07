 Skip to main content
Jason Taylor with the Jets? One-time nemesis visits with team

Published: Apr 07, 2010 at 05:53 AM

Free agent Jason Taylor visited with the New York Jets on Wednesday, according to a league source.

**Jason Taylor**

Age: 35

Height: 6-6  Weight: 255

College: Akron

Experience: 14th season

A deal with the team was not expected to happen Wednesday, NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reports.

Taylor has long stated his goal of finishing his career in Miami, but interest has been lukewarm there. Taylor struggled mightily in his one season outside Miami -- in 2008 with the Redskins -- registering just 3.5 sacks. Taylor had seven sacks last season in his return to Miami.

The Jets are limited in what they can offer contractually given the team reached the conference finals in the run up to the uncapped year.

Wichard also told the Boston Herald that Taylor has no plans to include a trip to Foxboro to visit with the Patriots. There has been no communication with the Patriots, the agent told the Herald. The Patriots had expressed interest in acquiring Taylor last offseason, only to see Taylor go back to the Dolphins.

The 35-year-old Taylor has 127.5 sacks in 13 NFL seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

