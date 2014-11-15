Jason Pierre-Paul to 'wait and see' on Giants return

Will Jason Pierre-Paul be a member of the New York Giants beyond this season? JPP sounds indifferent on the issue.
"Hey, it is what it is," Pierre-Paul said of his impending free-agent status, according to the New York Post. "If I'm here, I'm here. If I'm not, I'm not."
Pierre-Paul is making $4.6 million in the final year of his rookie contract. In nine games this season, the 2010 first-round pick has 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
"We've got to wait and see," he said. "I've been here for five years now, and there have been ups and downs. I love it here, but we've got to wait and see at the end of the season."
Pierre-Paul is an interesting case for both the Giants and any other team interested in him if he reaches the open market. He's a tremendously talented 25-year-old pass rusher who has an All-Pro 16.5-sack season on his resume. That season was in 2011, however, and it's a level of production he hasn't sniffed since.
He's already undergone one back surgery and has had shoulder issues. The Giants have the NFL's worst defense, and JPP's inability to play up to previous standards is a reason why. If the Giants are dragging their feet in negotiations, we certainly understand.
