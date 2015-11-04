Around the NFL

Jason Pierre-Paul: There's nothing that I can't do

Nov 04, 2015
Jason Pierre-Paul returned to the practice field Wednesday for the New York Giants in an effort to get him on the field Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"JPP is in outstanding physical condition so we feel good about accelerating him along," coach Tom Coughlin said, per the team's official Twitter account.

Coughlin said the pass rusher will see "a good amount of reps" with the defense and scout teams.

Following the session, JPP told reporters, "I'm going to play on Sunday. ... Maybe," per the New York Daily News.

"It's going to be a big adjustment," he added. "I've gotten over the bad part. But there's nothing that I can't do."

It was a little more than a week ago that Pierre-Paul signed his one-year, incentive-laden contract to return to the Giants after having his index finger amputated following a Fourth of July fireworks mishap.

Pierre-Paul can earn up to $8.7 million on his deal with a low guarantee but reachable incentives, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

After months of being away from the team, it sounds like JPP will see the field Sunday after missing the Week 8 loss to the Saints. The defensive end said last week he expects to return to the level he played at prior to the injury.

In desperate need of a pass rush, the Giants getting Pierre-Paul back on the field in any fashion will be a welcome sight for a impotent rushing front. Coughlin added Wednesday that JPP's return would be about the player's readiness, not based on any flaws the Giants might have defensively.

Considering it took months to get JPP back to the Giants facility, and that his hand still looks gruesome, that he might be ready to play Sunday is pretty incredible. He's also incredibly needed on the field for a Giants team (4-4) clinging to a tenuous NFC East lead.

