Around the NFL

Jason Pierre-Paul set to return to Giants next week

Published: Sep 04, 2015 at 12:53 AM

Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul will be making his way back north.

The troubled pass rusher, who had a finger amputated following an Independence Day weekend fireworks accident, has been a bit of a recluse since incurring the injuries. But Giants owner John Mara confirmed that Pierre-Paul will re-join the team next week.

"His agent informed us that he plans to report sometime next week," Mara said before the Giants' win over the Patriots on Thursday. "That's all I know."

"If it's true, great," Giants coach Tom Coughlin added. "Get him in here. Let's see where we are."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that Pierre-Paul's rehab is "progressing very well," and the expectation was for him to report to the team prior to the start of the regular season.

Sadly, this may only cause more trouble for the Giants as they try to assimilate Pierre-Paul into a new defense. If the worst part of his recovery is behind him, there is still the matter of working out a mutually advantageous contract situation (Pierre-Paul has yet to sign his franchise tender) and hoping that he is still the dual-threat edge presence that he was in the past.

The Giants' moribund defense struggled throughout the preseason, but their true weak spot is in the secondary and at safety. Though Pierre-Paul can instantly upgrade the team against the run, have the 2015 Giants already taken a snake bite too big to handle?

If nothing else, it will be good to see Pierre-Paul playing again after such a horrific accident. The former Pro Bowler took plenty of criticism at a very low point in his life for a mistake many of us could have made. He even chose amputation on his right index finger because it would get him on the field sooner.

Now, the question becomes: How soon can Pierre-Paul actually get on the field?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Daniel Jones (ankle) off Giants injury report, expected to start vs. Packers in London

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is off the team's injury report after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4. Jones is expected to start in the Giants' game in London versus the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets rookie Sauce Gardner ready to face Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'This is what I dreamed about'

Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is ready for the biggest challenge of his young career Sunday when Gang Green faces Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the explosive Dolphins offense.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy on Justin Fields' league-worst start: 'I don't think he's had a rough month'

Through four games of the 2022 campaign, Justin Fields ranks last in a host of quarterback stats. Despite the struggles, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy chooses to see the positives.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on victory over Broncos: 'There is no such thing as an ugly win'

Inexplicably, Indianapolis pulled out the 12-9 overtime victory Thursday night in Denver despite dreadful play on offense. Colts owner Jim Irsay knows his team needs to play better but is thrilled it was to escape with the triumph.

news

Broncos WR KJ Hamler 'could have walked in' on final play in loss to Colts

Denver Broncos receiver KJ Hamler slammed his helmet in frustration following an incomplete pass that sealed the 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Russell Wilson takes blame for Broncos' loss to Colts: 'At the end of the day, I have to be better'

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson placed blame for Denver's 12-9 overtime loss Thursday night the only place he could: on his own shoulders.

news

Colts' Stephon Gilmore on big plays vs. Russell Wilson: 'He kept trying me, so I had to make him pay'

Indianapolis CB Stephon Gilmore intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone late in regulation and then broke up the quarterback's fourth-down pass in overtime to seal the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Colts' win over Broncos on Thursday

Faced with fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 5-yard line and down by three points in OT, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett went for the win, but a Wilson throw into the end zone was broken up by Stephon Gilmore for a 12-9 Indianapolis win.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on offseason trade interest from Panthers: 'They were top of the list'

Asked Thursday if the Panthers were in trade discussions to acquire him in the offseason, Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo said "they were top of the list."

news

Three-time Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell to make pro boxing debut vs. Uriah Hall on Oct. 29

Le'Veon Bell, a two-time All-Pro running back, is set to make his professional boxing debut against longtime UFC Fighter Uriah Hall on Oct. 29 in Arizona as part of the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva pay-per-view undercard.

news

Week 5 Thursday inactives: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

The official inactives for the Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE