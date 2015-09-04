Jason Pierre-Paul set to return to Giants next week

The troubled pass rusher, who had a finger amputated following an Independence Day weekend fireworks accident, has been a bit of a recluse since incurring the injuries. But Giants owner John Mara confirmed that Pierre-Paul will re-join the team next week.
"His agent informed us that he plans to report sometime next week," Mara said before the Giants' win over the Patriots on Thursday. "That's all I know."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that Pierre-Paul's rehab is "progressing very well," and the expectation was for him to report to the team prior to the start of the regular season.
Sadly, this may only cause more trouble for the Giants as they try to assimilate Pierre-Paul into a new defense. If the worst part of his recovery is behind him, there is still the matter of working out a mutually advantageous contract situation (Pierre-Paul has yet to sign his franchise tender) and hoping that he is still the dual-threat edge presence that he was in the past.
If nothing else, it will be good to see Pierre-Paul playing again after such a horrific accident. The former Pro Bowler took plenty of criticism at a very low point in his life for a mistake many of us could have made. He even chose amputation on his right index finger because it would get him on the field sooner.
Now, the question becomes: How soon can Pierre-Paul actually get on the field?