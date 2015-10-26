Jason Pierre-Paul meets with Giants for latest physical

Jason Pierre-Paul is meeting with the New York Giants. Will this be a tangible step toward a return to action or just another tri-state cameo for the Pro Bowl pass rusher?
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Pierre-Paul went to the team facility for his latest physical, according to a source informed of his plans. It is the second in-season checkup for Pierre-Paul, who lost a finger and damaged other parts of his hand in a July 4 fireworks accident. The Giants sent JPP back to Florida after the first examination.
The two sides are working under a deadline. Pierre-Paul has until Nov. 17 to sign the team's one-year, $14.8 million franchise tender. If he doesn't sign before that date, he won't play this season. If the Giants rescind the tender, Pierre-Paul becomes an unrestricted free agent.
So why hasn't Pierre-Paul signed the tender? A signed deal would give the Giants the opportunity to move him to the non-football injury list, a designation that could cost JPP millions. Both sides are maneuvering, set against the backdrop of ongoing uncertainty whether Pierre-Paul is still physically capable of playing football.
It's one big mess for the Giants, who lead the NFC East at 4-3 but have badly missed Pierre-Paul's ability to get to the quarterback. The question is whether JPP can still be that guy. The Giants deemed him physically unable to compete after their first examination. If they still feel that way after this week, we could be looking at the end of Pierre-Paul's Giants career.