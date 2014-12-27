Jason Pierre-Paul: 'I think I'm worth a lot of money'

Jason Pierre-Paul is set to hit the free agent market and has set his sights on earning buckets of dough.
"Who knows if I'm going to be in a Giant uniform?" Pierre-Paul said. "Like I say now, the numbers are there, I had a great season, everybody sees it. There's really nothing else to say, just negotiations, and (they're) coming."
ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Saturday that the Giants have not reached out with an offer to JPP at this point, but the source added that the lack of an offer isn't yet a concern.
"I'd love to be a Giant for the rest of my career, but at the end of the day it doesn't always fall like that," JPP said. "Look at (Justin) Tuck, look at Osi (Umenyiora), look at Brandon Jacobs. It doesn't matter. (But) I'm hitting 26 at the beginning of the year (Jan. 1). ... There's much more football to be played at a very high intensity for me."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the biggest matchups in Week 17 and makes its picks for the last week of the season. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.