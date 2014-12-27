Around the NFL

Jason Pierre-Paul: 'I think I'm worth a lot of money'

Published: Dec 27, 2014 at 04:05 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jason Pierre-Paul is set to hit the free agent market and has set his sights on earning buckets of dough.

"I think I'm worth a lot of money," he said, per the New York Daily News. "What do you think?"

In 15 starts entering Week 17, JPP has compiled 49 tackles and 10.5 sacks (more than the past two seasons combined). The defensive end said he'd like to remain with the Giants, but isn't going to guess how the market will shape up.

"Who knows if I'm going to be in a Giant uniform?" Pierre-Paul said. "Like I say now, the numbers are there, I had a great season, everybody sees it. There's really nothing else to say, just negotiations, and (they're) coming."

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Saturday that the Giants have not reached out with an offer to JPP at this point, but the source added that the lack of an offer isn't yet a concern.

"I'd love to be a Giant for the rest of my career, but at the end of the day it doesn't always fall like that," JPP said. "Look at (Justin) Tuck, look at Osi (Umenyiora), look at Brandon Jacobs. It doesn't matter. (But) I'm hitting 26 at the beginning of the year (Jan. 1). ... There's much more football to be played at a very high intensity for me."

If the Giants let JPP reach the open market, the fifth-year pro will be one of the most highly sought after defenders, even with previous injury concerns.

