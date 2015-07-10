Jason Pierre-Paul has worn out welcome with New York Giants

It was just wrong for JPP and agent Eugene Parker to refuse access to the well-respected Barnes. That's a slap in the face to the organization, the final insult of this embarrassing ordeal. Sure, Pierre-Paul isn't under contract because he hasn't signed the franchise tender. But did he really think that cutting out the Giants before a doctor cut off his finger was a savvy career play? Barnes was there to help. The Giants have connections with elite hospitals in New York and have a fantastic track record of aiding players. Just another foolish decision in a week full of them.