Jason Pierre-Paul gets New York Giants' franchise tag

Unable to come to terms on a longer deal, the Giants have placed the franchise tag on defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation.
The 2010 first-round pick will count just under $15 million against the team's salary cap for 2015.
This was the ideal move for Jerry Reese and the Giants all along. If Pierre-Paul continues to work his way back to 2011 form, Reese will be able to clear the decks salary-cap wise and spend on a long-term deal.
However, if some of Pierre-Paul's injury and maturity issues begin to surface, the team has an out after just one season.
That isn't expected, though. Behind the scenes, the team has been impressed with Pierre-Paul's commitment to recovery after a damaging back surgery in 2013. The two-time Pro Bowl player had 12.5 sacks last season.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the annual "Top 101 free agents" list and discusses the latest in league news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.