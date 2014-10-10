Jason Pierre-Paul: Eagles could have easily been 0-4

The Philadelphia Eagles have won some close games en route to a 4-1 record. In fact, one could argue the Eagles are one yard from 5-0.
"They could have easily been 0-4,'' he said, per Newsday. "The games were that close. You know it, too! I watch TV. You watch TV, too. The games were close. I feel like we shouldn't go out there and make it a close game.''
As it generally is, this matchup is more than just about the standings.
"I don't like Philly," Pierre-Paul said. "I don't care at all about Philly. I don't like Philly, you know what I'm saying?"
We know, Jason. Philly knows, too.
In fact, they feel the same way about Pierre-Paul's city. They feel so much so that the Eagles got Bradley Cooper to perform his mock-New York accent in a video:
