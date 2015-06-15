Jason Peters: Cowboys 'can't touch' Eagles' O-line

The Cowboys lost last season's Offensive Player of the Year in DeMarco Murray, but Dallas is still seen by many as having the NFL's most talented offensive line.
"They're the Cowboys," Peters said, per Bob Brookover of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Everything they do is pumped up. It's America's Team. Everything they do is overemphasized. When Shady (LeSean McCoy) was the leading rusher, they weren't saying we were the best offensive line. Don't get me wrong, they're a good, solid offensive line. But guy for guy, they can't touch us."
Peters also told the team's official website that whether it's Murray or Ryan Mathews running the ball, "whoever is in the backfield, we're going to make sure they get their yards."
Eagles coach Chip Kelly didn't mind the confidence, saying of Peters: "There's absolutely no question that he'll be the top tackle in the game this year."
It's too early to project line play, but Philly already has a hole to fill after the Eagles last week released disgruntled Pro Bowl guard Evan Mathis. Still, Kelly has shown a knack for developing his athletic fronts and finding players who fit his system.
It's worth noting that Pro Football Focus agrees with Peters from one angle, ranking the Dallas line as the second best run-blocking unit in the NFL last season -- right behind the Eagles. Their top tackle? Peters.
