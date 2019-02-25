Around the NFL

Jason McCourty wants to remain in New England

Published: Feb 24, 2019 at 11:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The McCourty Twins will return for another NFL season. The question is whether the pair will be on the same team again.

Devin McCourty, the longtime Patriot, has one year left on his contract in New England. Jason McCourty is set to be a free agent.

Jason prefers to re-up in New England, if possible.

"First and foremost, if I could be back in New England and all of that works out, that would be awesome," Jason said, via Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. "That way it wouldn't be the third consecutive year I had to move my family. That would be an advantage. But at the same time you realize how much of this is a business and how much of this isn't dictated by (the feeling), 'Hey, I just want to play here with my brother and the guys I built a relationship with.' There's so much more that goes into it."

Jason McCourty spent the first eight years of his pro career in Tennessee before being released in April of 2017. He signed with the Cleveland Browns for one season and was traded to New England for a late-round draft swap last March. The 31-year-old has never been a free agent at the start of a new league year, but enters the third straight offseason of uncertainty.

"For me, (the approach will be) letting it play out," he said. "When March rolls around we'll see where everything's at and then at the end of the day we'll see where the opportunities are and then make a decision."

Along with his game-changing Super Bowl pass break up, Jason McCourty earned a solid season in New England, generating a top-10 coverage grade from PFF in 2018, and showing no signs he can't stick with speedy receivers in coverage. A short-term deal to remain in Foxboro could make sense for both sides, if the veteran doesn't go after a bigger-money deal elsewhere.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets RB Breece Hall active for Monday night's game against Bills

Jets running back Breece Hall is active and will make his return for New York on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Chiefs, DL Chris Jones agree to new one-year deal to end holdout

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a new one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Steelers DE Cam Heyward (groin) to miss multiple weeks, likely headed to injured reserve

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a groin injury he suffered on Sunday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

John Harbaugh says Ravens will not look to add RB after losing J.K. Dobbins for rest of season

The Baltimore Ravens lost starting RB J.K. Dobbins for the rest of the 2023 season after he tore his Achilles on Sunday. Head coach John Harbaugh, however, doesn't anticipate adding another player to the position group.
news

Browns RT Jack Conklin out for 2023 season with torn ACL

All-Pro RT Jack Conklin suffered a torn ACL in Cleveland's Week 1 win over Cincinnati and will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL community remembers, pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

On the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that forever changed our country, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo wins over teammates in debut with Raiders: 'He's a dog'

Orchestrating the 12th fourth-quarter comeback of his career on Sunday, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo endeared himself to his new teammates with a gritty road win in Denver.
news

Damar Hamlin expected to be healthy inactive in Bills' season opener vs. Jets on 'Monday Night Football'

﻿Damar Hamlin﻿'s inspirational return for the 2023 season will be put on hold. The Bills safety is expected to be inactive tonight as a healthy scratch versus the Jets, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
news

Nick Sirianni will 'definitely re-evaluate' preseason plans after Eagles' sluggish offensive start vs. Pats

After watching his offense start the season sluggish, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said following Sunday's 25-20 win over New England that he wishes he would have played ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ and his starters during the preseason.
news

Nick Bosa: Brock Purdy 'shut some haters up' in 49ers' blowout of Steelers 

﻿Brock Purdy﻿'s first game back following offseason elbow surgery went about as well as the 49ers could have hoped, handing Mike Tomlin the worst home loss in his career with a 30-7 beatdown of the Steelers.
news

'Skunked' Giants embarrassed by 40-0 loss to Cowboys on opening night

The Giants came up small Sunday night, getting shellacked 40-0 by the Cowboys in a streaking rain at MetLife Stadium. There was no sugarcoating the loss for Big Blue coach Brian Daboll. "We just got skunked here, 40 to nothing," he said after the game.