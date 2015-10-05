Jason Kelce: Eagles' O-line 'a disgrace right now'

"Bottom line is our defense plays good enough, our offense struggles to move the ball when we don't do our job, and that's been the thing from the (expletive) beginning of the season," Kelce said, via Comcast Sports Net. "That's been exactly what stalled out our offense from the beginning all the way through these first four games. And right now we don't run the ball when we need to, we don't pass block when we need to, and it's a disgrace right now."