Around the NFL

Jason Kelce: Eagles' O-line 'a disgrace right now'

Published: Oct 05, 2015 at 04:26 AM

Eagles center Jason Kelce, arguably one of the best offensive players Chip Kelly has left, has hit the wall.

After a 1-3 start, he's doing what good players do and he's taking the blame onto himself. In the locker room following a last-minute loss to the Washington Redskins, one where the Eagles' defense was again stranded on the field for far too long, Kelce let loose.

"Bottom line is our defense plays good enough, our offense struggles to move the ball when we don't do our job, and that's been the thing from the (expletive) beginning of the season," Kelce said, via Comcast Sports Net. "That's been exactly what stalled out our offense from the beginning all the way through these first four games. And right now we don't run the ball when we need to, we don't pass block when we need to, and it's a disgrace right now."

Philadelphia's defense has spent about three minutes per game on the field longer than any other unit in football. DeMarco Murray has fewer than 50 yards and fewer than 30 carries on the season and he's clearly unhappy, too.

Looking at Kelly's plan, it's easy to envision what he was going for. This was supposed to be an offense that could be everything: Manic and efficient when they need to be, brutal and clock-draining when they're ahead.

Kelce is right to a point. The offensive line is not blocking to expectation but they are facing an entirely new set of circumstances. Teams are blowing up gaps and Murray has no room to work.

So while it's noble of him to take the blame, it's not just his fault. It's not any one person's fault on the field and that is a huge problem.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits uncertain future on his mind ahead of 49ers' playoff game vs. Cowboys

The moment the 49ers traded a haul of draft picks to move up and select a quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo knew his long-term future was in doubt.
news

Joe Mixon says opponents aren't laughing at Bengals anymore: 'They know what's going on'

The Bengals are used to being laughed at and mocked in NFL circles. Heading into Sunday's wild-card showdown with the Raiders, running back ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ isn't hearing anyone laughing anymore.
news

Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts 'significantly' better since Eagles' first matchup with Buccaneers

Part of the Eagles' surge into the playoffs came with improved play from second-year quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, who has performed much better down the stretch.
news

Kliff Kingsbury expects Kyler Murray to 'play the best game of his career' in playoff debut vs. Rams

Despite a late season swoon, there have been flashes of Kyler Murray recapturing his early season form, where he led the Arizona Cardinals to a 7-0 start.
news

Vikings request to interview Eagles exec Catherine Raiche for general manager position

The Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview Catherine Raiche for their vacant general manager position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Frank Reich delivers season's final message on 'Hard Knocks': 'We can get better from this year'

The Colts' season-ending loss to the Jaguars in Week 18 has cast a shadow on Indy's season. Unsurprisingly, it was the centerpiece of Wednesday's "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts."
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers believes toe 'should be 100% by next week'

The toe injury that has bothered Green Bay Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ throughout the latter part of the NFL season has all but healed according to him, and none too soon as the team enjoys a bye week prior to its playoff opener in the NFC Divisional Round. 
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on year-ending loss: 'We ended our season in perhaps the worst way possible'

Following the Indianapolis Colts' disappointing end to the 2021 campaign, owner Jim Irsay sent a message to Indy fans saying the club will use it as fuel in 2022.
news

J.J. Watt on potential return vs. Rams: 'We'll make that decision as we get closer' to Monday

The Cardinals designated defensive end J.J. Watt to return after going on injured reserve following shoulder surgery back in October. Still, the former Defensive Player of the Year isn't promising he'll be on the field for Monday's postseason showdown with the Rams.
news

Giants owner John Mara calls end of 2021 season the lowest moment in lifelong association with franchise

Giants owner John Mara addressed the club's latest head coaching change Wednesday -- the team's fourth search for the right answer in that role since Tom Coughlin's exit after the 2015 season -- and described it as the most embarrassed he's ever been during his lifelong association with the franchise.
news

Big Ben jokes underdog Steelers 'don't have a chance' vs. Chiefs: 'Let's just go play and have fun'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is leaning into the Steelers' underdog role ahead of Sunday night's rematch with the Chiefs. "We probably aren't supposed to be here," the Pittsburgh quarterback said Wednesday.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, OT Tyron Smith removed from reserve/COVID-19 list

COVID-19 kept Cowboys standouts Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith from playing in the team's regular-season finale against the Eagles, but it won't keep them out of the club's playoff opener. The two have been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's playoff opener against the 49ers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW