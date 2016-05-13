Jason Jones signs free-agent deal with Dolphins

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that defensive end Jason Jones has signed a 1-year deal worth more than $1.5 million with the Dolphins, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.
Jones gives the Dolphins another option on the edge with Cameron Wake working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon. Jones started 31 of 32 games for the Lions over the past two season, collecting 9.5 sacks in that time. He'll turn 30 later this month and is currently recovering from offseason knee surgery. Jones has already come back from a torn patellar tendon suffered early in the 2013 season.