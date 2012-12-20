Jason Jones goes on Seattle Seahawks' IR with knee injury

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks' defensive line took a hit Thursday as the team placed defensive tackle Jason Jones on injured reserve with a lingering knee injury.
The Seahawks promoted defensive tackle Hebron Fangupo from the practice squad to takes Jones' roster spot.
Jones signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in March to add depth to the defensive line. He has recorded three sacks playing mostly in passing situations and had a fumble recovery, but he was hampered by a knee injury.
The loss of Jones, coupled with concerns about Alan Branch's availability due to an ankle injury, could leave the Seahawks thin on the defensive line for Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Fangupo was signed to Seattle's practice squad Sept. 11. The Seahawks added wide receiver Bryan Walters to the practice squad.
