Jason Garrett: These are the 4 best leaders I coached in the NFL

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Jason Garrett coached the Dallas Cowboys for nine years. He is now a football analyst for NBC and hosts the Coach2Coach podcast.

I believe the energy of the leader pervades the whole group.

Each of the four guys below had amazing energy and incredible passion for football. They not only loved the actual game, but they loved everything that came with it. The preparation. The meetings, the walkthroughs, the practices. They loved the locker room. The camaraderie with their teammates. You could feel their energy and passion in all they did. That's such a big part of being an effective leader.

Each of these guys was true to who they were as people, too, and that's one of the big reasons why their teammates rallied around them so much.

For the record, I coached many more than four great leaders. But these are four of the best.

Jason Witten, Cowboys tight end

His ability to lead by example was unparalleled.

I've never been around a player more meticulous or detail-oriented than Witt. He was relentless in his desire to do things the right way, regardless of the circumstance. It didn't matter if it was a walkthrough during a May OTA or a Wednesday practice before a playoff game. Witt was bound and determined to get his footwork and his hand placement exactly right every time.

His attention to detail and the consistency with which he executed those details in all aspects of his game (run blocking, pass protection, route running and receiving) were an amazing example for everybody to see each and every day.

He set the pace for our entire team. It was the cornerstone of his leadership.

There are so many classic Witten stories. One of my favorites is the Aggie21 story.

We were playing the Buccaneers in Tampa to open the season. When we studied their tape, we saw a great opportunity to run a "Wham" play based on how they aligned their front when we were in "21 personnel:" two running backs, one tight end and two wide receivers. The "Wham" on this play meant that our tight end would go in motion and block the Bucs' 325-pound DT.

Witt was one of our best receivers, and as we put the plan together, we thought we should take him out and have our second tight end, Martellus Bennett, do the "wham" block instead because he was 275 pounds. We called the personnel group Aggie21 because Martellus went to Texas A&M.

Witt prided himself on never missing a practice rep or a game rep. So when we put the play in during the Wednesday morning meeting, I immediately noticed his head go down. He wasn't happy. After the meeting, he approached me and I could see the anger on his face.

"You don't think I can make the wham block?" he asked.

"Absolutely, I think you can make the wham block," I told him, "but we thought that it would be a good play for Martellus, and it keeps you from having to block that 325-pound defensive tackle."

He didn't like the answer and said, "I just want you to know that I'm not just a pass-catching tight end. I'm a complete TE. I want to do it, and I'll be ready to do it."

Martellus ran it the first time in the game, and it was a really good play. Witt begged me to call it again so he could get a shot at the wham block. We called it, and it was equally good. He came over to me after the series and said, "I told you I could do it."

I just laughed.

But it was this kind of determination, tenacity and spirit that made him such a great leader. He was so physical. He was so tough. He always showed up. Always. His teammates felt it. His coaches felt it. He raised the bar for everyone, and we all responded.

Witt didn't speak a lot in front of the team, but his credibility with his teammates was remarkable, so when he did speak, you could hear a pin drop. His words resonated with everybody, and we all followed his lead.

Sean Lee, Cowboys linebacker

Sean's leadership qualities were similar to Jason's: his meticulous attention to detail, his incredibly thorough preparation, and the time he spent immersing himself in the game was second to none.

I can't tell you the number of times I walked out of my office late at night during the season only to find Sean grinding away watching tape in the linebacker room hours after player meetings had ended. He was so smart and so instinctive, but he also left absolutely no stone unturned in his preparation.

As a linebacker, Sean called our defense on the field with such command that his teammates responded to him immediately. No hesitation. No questions asked. People migrate to knowledge; it's a big part of leadership.

Sean had it.

That level of preparation also allowed him to be an incredibly productive player. So when Sean's teammates saw him anticipate plays in the running game and shoot a gap to make a tackle for loss or anticipate a route combination in the passing game and step in front for an interception, other players naturally started following him even more. They emulated him and his approach to his preparation. It made them and our team way better along the way.

Sean was also so tough. He had several injuries throughout his career, but he always did everything he could to return and play as quickly as possible. That desire to play only added to the respect everyone had for him and further enhanced the immense credibility he had as a leader on our team.

Zack Martin, Cowboys guard

What sticks out most to me about Zack is his passion for the game. It was absolutely contagious throughout our entire team.

There was nothing like seeing Zack, a 10-time Pro Bowler, running to the sideline like an 8-year-old kid, smiling, laughing and smacking me on the chest with his big palm after we executed a 12-play touchdown drive. We ran the ball right down the defense's throat and finished it by handing the ball to Zeke Elliott, running behind Zack into the end zone.

The whole time Zack was hollering, "That's it! That's what I'm talking about! Keep running it, Coach! We're wearing 'em out!"

Zack, like Witt and Sean, never felt compelled to make a bunch of big speeches. But because of his approach, his preparation, his passion for the game and his performance, everyone naturally followed him. His voice resonated with everyone. So when he said, "Let's go! Let's run the damn ball! Let's come off the ball and get after these guys!", his teammates and coaches responded.

Zack's spirit and love for the game were truly inspirational to anyone who was around him. He was easy for all of us to follow. He made us all better.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback

Dak was a fourth-round pick and our third-string quarterback going into training camp his rookie year.

Tony Romo was our starter and Kellen Moore, now the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, was our backup. Early in camp, Kellen broke a bone in his leg, so Dak became our No. 2 guy. And then in our third preseason game, Tony injured his back. He was going to be out for at least a couple of months.

Dak became our starter.

We lost his first game, but then we won 11 straight games. We finished his rookie year with a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

It was remarkable the way our team responded to Dak and how much everyone loved playing for him. Here he was a rookie quarterback in the NFL replacing one of the league's best quarterbacks, and he had the entire team rallying around him. He had them believing and got them all going in the same direction.

He never made a big speech and rarely did he raise his voice. Yet he had such command over the whole group.

Sometime in the midst of our winning streak, I remember asking Dak what he thought was the biggest key to getting the team to come together and rally around him.

He said: "Coach, I just got here and so many of these guys have been playing here for a long time. I can't be running around yelling at people or making a bunch of speeches. So I try to spend a lot of time with them and get to know them. Not only the guys on offense but the guys on defense, too."

He told me that he liked to play chess with some of the defensive backs and backgammon and dominoes with some of the defensive linemen and linebackers. He loved the Thursday night dinners with the offensive line and the running backs and hanging out talking ball with the tight ends and wide receivers.

Developing that kind of closeness off the field undoubtedly contributed to the fight Dak and his teammates had for each other on the field.

There were many times during the year that we'd be in a staff meeting on a Wednesday or Thursday evening after practice, and we'd hear a racket coming from the locker room below us. It was a couple of hours after our player meetings had ended, and still there would be 10 or 15 guys playing hamper basketball in the middle of the locker room.

They'd have this giant tennis ball and be one-bouncing it into the hamper. The whole crew would be hooting and hollering on every shot. And Dak was right in the middle of it all, organizing the whole thing.

It was a vivid reminder of what great leadership looks like. It was the time he spent with his teammates that mattered the most. That time together allowed them to make connections. Develop relationships. Form bonds. It helped them learn to care about each other. Fight for each other. On and off the field.

It's what the best leaders and the best teams do.

-- As told to Jayson Jenks.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.