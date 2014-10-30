Around the NFL

Jason Garrett optimistic Tony Romo can play Sunday

Oct 30, 2014
Tony Romo did not participate in Thursday's practice, and the Dallas Cowboys are being cautious about what he's able to do in practices moving forward this week.

Jason Garrettsaid Thursday the quarterback is "feeling better" and he's "certainly" optimistic that Romo can play Sunday, per the team's official website.

"Sounds like he's feeling better," Garrett said. "Yeah, but just talking to him, it sounds like he's feeling better. And typically that happens the further away you are from an injury, hopefully the better it gets. You get the blood flowing through your body. So hopefully he's able to do something today and we can build on that."

Romo suffered a back contusion in Monday night's loss to the Washington Redskins. The quarterback's status remains day-to-day as the week progresses towards a big NFC matchup versus the 6-1 Arizona Cardinals.

Garrett added that while he'd like Romo to practice, it's not a requirement for the veteran quarterback to hit the field in order for him to play Sunday.

If Romo can't play, it will be the Brandon Weeden Show in Dallas.

"The game plan would probably be pretty similar with each of these guys because they are both physically capable of doing whatever we ask them to do," Garrett said of the plan in case Romo sits.

We'll take that as meaning both can hand off to DeMarco Murray.

