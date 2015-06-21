Around the NFL

Jason Garrett never worried about new deal in Dallas

Published: Jun 21, 2015 at 08:29 AM

Assuming Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett wins a handful of games this year, he'll surpass Jimmy Johnson (44) for second place in the franchise's all-time wins list.

He'll have a long way to go before hitting Tom Landry, (250) of course.

But as the Dallas Morning News pointed out on Saturday, he's actually had quite a run in the NFC East over the years.

Garrett has more wins than any other coach in the NFC East since he took over Dallas' head job in 2011.

All of this leads us to actually believe Garrett when he told the Morning News that he never thought about his contract despite the fact that owner Jerry Jones made him earn it, waiting until Garrett could prove that he could lead the Cowboys deep into the playoffs.

"A big part of the culture we talk about is controlling what we can control," Garrett said this week. "I can honestly say to you that I never really thought very much about that. What I do every day is I wake up and try to do everything I can to build the kind of football team that we all can be proud of."

At this point, there's plenty of pressure on Garrett to succeed, but there's also plenty of security.

Assuming a deal is reached with Dez Bryant, he has the franchise playmaker and offensive line intact for another half-decade at least. He has a Pro Bowl quarterback and a great staff on defense.

Basically, it's pretty good to be Garrett right now.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest Top 100 rankings and Chris Wesseling takes on contestants in Win Wess' Toaster! Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals pick up fifth-year option on QB Kyler Murray

As expected, Arizona picked up the fifth-year option on Kyler Murray's rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Owner David Tepper still believes in Sam Darnold, requests patience as Panthers build foundation

Panthers owner David Tepper reiterated his belief that Sam Darnold is a "very good quarterback" on Wednesday. Carolina holds the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft as it looks to continue building a foundation.

news

Peyton and Ashley Manning's PeyBack Foundation establishes Demaryius Thomas scholarship at Georgia Tech

Peyton and Ashley Manning's PeyBack Foundation has created an annual need-based scholarship for Georgia Tech students in memory of the Yellow Jackets legend and Manning's former teammate, Demaryius Thomas.

news

Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to three-year, $54M contract extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars and offensive tackle Cam Robinson have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $54 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning.

news

Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn

The Chicago Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Quinn compiled 18.5 sacks in 16 games in 2021 and has no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

news

Arthur Smith: Cordarrelle Patterson will 'move around at a lot of spots' for Falcons in 2022

The Falcons could add a playmaker to its receiving corps in this week's draft, but it will remain an inexperienced unit. With that reality, Atlanta will lean heavily on running back Cordarrelle Patterson in the passing game.

news

Ryan Poles knows Bears need WRs but won't reach: 'I'm not overcooking this board'

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears desperately need to fill out their wide receiver room with difference-making talent. But with no first-round pick, new GM Ryan Poles won't reach if all the top-shelf playmakers are off the board by pick No. 39.

news

Running back Melvin Gordon re-signing with Broncos for one year, up to $5M

Melvin Gordon is re-signing with the Broncos on one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Robert Quinn wants to stay with Bears, but knows 'this is a crazy business'

Interested teams have been gauging the possibility of acquiring Robert Quinn via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Quinn was in Chicago on Tuesday meeting the team's new coaching staff, per Rapoport, but such a meeting doesn't preclude the Bears from trading the 31-year-old edge rusher.

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had talks with 'three to four' teams about trading for No. 6 pick

Carolina sit as a pivot point of the 2022 NFL Draft. Currently at No. 6 overall, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has multiple options at his disposal on Thursday night.

news

Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC

Titans RB Derrick Henry was announced as a minority owner in Nashville SC, the MLS club announced.

news

Derek Carr on report that Raiders, Packers are discussing Darren Waller trade: 'Lol no chance'

Rumors of a Darren Waller trade to Green Bay reached Derek Carr this week. The Raiders QB laughed off the possibility of Las Vegas trading away his longtime top target.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW