Jason Garrett defends Tony Romo after Cowboys' loss

When you come back from 23 points down to take the lead, you need to find a way to finish. The Cowboys couldn't Sunday, turning Jerry World into a mausoleum in a 29-24 loss to the New York Giants.
"It's a hard league, it's a hard position," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said after the game. "When you look around the league, this is not the first time quarterbacks have thrown interceptions in games. I was really proud how he responded and brought our team back to give us a great chance to win that ballgame at the end."
Romo played like an MVP a year ago, but his inability to protect the football has killed the Cowboys this season. Romo's four-pick Sunday gives him 13 in seven games. He threw 10 interceptions all last season.
"Today, we came up short," Garrett said. "We're going to address the turnover thing and continue to try to get better at that throughout our football team. He's responsible for the ball in his hands. He'll continue to try to get better."
Like Garrett said, it's a hard league. A hard position.