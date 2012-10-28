Jason Garrett defends Tony Romo after Cowboys' loss

Published: Oct 28, 2012 at 02:28 PM

The Dallas Cowboys won't survive too many more of these.

When you come back from 23 points down to take the lead, you need to find a way to finish. The Cowboys couldn't Sunday, turning Jerry World into a mausoleum in a 29-24 loss to the New York Giants.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the New York Giants' 29-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 on Tuesday, Oct. 30

at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Since we're talking about the Cowboys, much of the blame will fall on Tony Romo. The beleaguered quarterback threw three first-half interceptions to put his team in a deep hole. His central role in Dallas' comeback effort should count for something, but it doesn't to the legions who doubt him.

"It's a hard league, it's a hard position," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said after the game. "When you look around the league, this is not the first time quarterbacks have thrown interceptions in games. I was really proud how he responded and brought our team back to give us a great chance to win that ballgame at the end."

Romo played like an MVP a year ago, but his inability to protect the football has killed the Cowboys this season. Romo's four-pick Sunday gives him 13 in seven games. He threw 10 interceptions all last season.

"Today, we came up short," Garrett said. "We're going to address the turnover thing and continue to try to get better at that throughout our football team. He's responsible for the ball in his hands. He'll continue to try to get better."

If Dez Bryant's fingernails come down in bounds, Romo's a hero. They didn't, so Romo's a goat.

Like Garrett said, it's a hard league. A hard position.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson informs team he's returning, will play in 2022

Arizona center Rodney Hudson, who stayed away from the Cardinals during mandatory minicamp and had an uncertain status for the 2022 season, informed the team he's returning and will play this season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Move The Sticks: Value of safety position, AFC West storylines with James Palmer

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with special guest James Palmer.

news

State of the 2022 New York Jets: Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson hitting crucial Year 2 with offseason optimism

The 2021 season did not go as planned for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and rookie head coach Robert Saleh. But on the heels of a sparkling offseason, is Gang Green poised to break through in 2022? Adam Rank explores the state of the New York Jets.

news

2022 AFC East training camp preview: Storylines for the Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Is Josh Allen set to embark on an MVP campaign? Are the Dolphins ready to make a playoff run? How will Mac Jones and Zach Wilson fare in Year 2? Eric Edholm provides a training camp preview for the AFC East, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW