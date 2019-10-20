Jason Bell's 5 Things to Watch in Week 8

Next up for the London Games it's the Cincinnati Bengals verses the LA Rams. These players will be excited to come over to London because the word is out that the London Games are special. The fans have been electric so far and players are talking about it. I'm really interested to see how the Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gets on. Even though the Bengals aren't playing well, this is his mentor he's facing in Sean McVay. There are some things that motivate you and as a head coach you are supposed to be a leader, you are supposed to motivate the players. I think he's going to come out and try and throw some nuggets at the LA Rams defense and say 'I understand this guy, trust me these are things we can do'. When you're not playing well, any kind of confidence you can gain will help the players. I'm expecting this defense to be a little more prepared just because Zac Taylor knows this offense. He knows everything about it and he going to bring that knowledge with him. The Bengals are not good on offense, their o-line is bad. They have Joe Mixon, who is a great running back and you can say what you want about Andy Dalton. However, you can have a fancy car but if your tyres are flat it ain't going anywhere. They are struggling in the offensive line and they're going to have to find a way to manufacture some points. If they can step it up on defense with the knowledge Zac has on Sean McVay that will help them. The real story here is the Rams. I'm just so excited to see this defense in its second week with their new acquisition - Jalen Ramsey. I think this team has figured out what they are this year. Last year they were this offensive juggernaut now they're not as dynamic. They are good, but they're not what they were. They can be dominant on defense and I believe they were one player away from that, a corner. With Jalen Ramsey in there it allows them to do a lot of things defensively. I want to see that this week, I want to see how they play with a dominant corner who can do whatever he wants. Against the Bengals offense there is not a dominant receiver out there that he can match up with but they will be looking to tinker with how they call plays defensively. That's what I'll be watching for.