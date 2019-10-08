Jason Bell's 5 Things to Watch in Week 6

We've got a good game in the NFC West. This division is for the taking and you have three teams that are elite with the Rams, 49ers and Seahawks. So, this game matters! San Francisco is one of two undefeated teams left but they are coming down to LA. The Rams are coming off two loses in a row and they are back at home. So, they are going to be fired up! They cannot lose another game at home. They're backs are against the wall and they are going to play like that. My one concern about the 49ers is the injured Full Back Kyle Juzszcyk, he's instrumental in this offense. He allows them to do a lot of different things that makes Kyle Shanahan's offense special. You can't just plug a guy in and run that thing the same way. I want to see how this offense operates without him. However, this 49ers defense is elite. They are arguably the strength of this team. I think the 49ers are the better team but with LA having their backs against the wall and being at home, I think they can pull this off. Jared Goff has been getting a lot of pressure, as far as his performance, but in reality, he's been playing well. They are just not able to run the ball like they usually do. Everybody wants to talk about Todd Gurley and let's be honest his production is not great. But this offensive line of the Rams isn't as good as it once was. So, it's a little bit of both. Maybe Todd is trying to protect himself? To me, he doesn't cut with the same explosion. But that can also happen to a Running Back when he knows there is just nowhere for him to run. I feel that offensive line is not moving back the way it once was and Running Backs naturally protect themselves. If they can fix that up front, I think Todd Gurley will be able to bounce back and break some longer runs.