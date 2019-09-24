Jason Bell's 5 Things to Watch in Week 4

This is going to be a good one! The Saints always play good at home, they really play fast in the dome and that's going to help this defense. The offense of Dallas is clicking on all levels. You have to consider Dak Prescott in the MVP race. If Patrick Mahomes wasn't playing lights out the way he is, Dak might be in the front. Especially being a 3-0 team and the way, he's playing. That's what I'm looking for, I want to see how this Saints' defense plays against this offense. I think the Saint's defensive line is amazing. Cameron Jordan, who has impressed, versus the run and the pass. He's needs to have a big game if they're going to have any success. The defensive backfield is going to have to play fast and with confidence. Their coach is Aaron Glenn, who's a friend of mine, I played with him in Houston and he's one of the best teachers of the game. He actually taught me how to play the position of Corner so I know they have great coaching. They play well when they look like they're playing with confidence and they're going to have to do that against this Cowboys offense. I mean nobody has been more creative this year then the Dallas Cowboys and how they change their offense. The way Dak is playing, it's like he has all the answers to the test. This is going to be a big challenge for them because you can't go down to New Orleans and just think you are going to win. I know they don't have Drew Brees but once again I have faith in Sean Payton. He's still one of the best play callers in the league. He always scripts plays that help his Quarterback. So once again I think he's going to come out with a good game plan. It's truly the Alvin Kamara show. They're going to feed him the ball and make it happen. So, this is going to be a good match up and a tighter game than people think, because it's hard to go down to New Orleans and win.