Jason Bell's 5 Things to Watch in Week 15

The Bills can clinch this week with a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers and I think this is going to be a tough game for them. Pittsburgh defense is a super bowl calibre defense and the way they're playing on offense with Devlin Hodges, they can be very effective. This is going to be a difficult game for the Bills. Especially being away from home and coming off a loss. This is going to be one of my games of the week as far as the competitiveness is concerned. This is not a given for the Bills at all. We need to see if this offense and Josh Allen can score points and be effective verses the defense of the Steelers. It's going to go to the wire and it's going to be really tough.