Jason Bell's 5 Things to Watch in Week 1

Obviously, the Browns have controlled the offseason narrative. Baker Mayfield, OBJ... all of the star power. But the big thing I want to see with the Browns when they take on Tennessee is what happens along that questionable offensive line? Mayfield has the ability to get rid of the ball quickly and he does a really good job with that but these guys want to get the ball downfield and he is going to be pressured to hold the ball a little longer to make those big plays. I want to see if this offensive line can man up and build a wall around Baker Mayfield to protect him. When you play against the Titans, they give you more looks than any other team on defense. Mike Vrabel was an old Patriots guy and it's all about flexibility on defense. They're going to throw a ton of different looks, that puts pressure on the offensive line and that's going to be the battle. If there is a weakness up front for the Browns, teams are going to expose that. How do you stop an explosive offense? Put the quarterback on his back. We've got to see how the Browns manage that because they know that's their weak spot and everybody in the league knows that.