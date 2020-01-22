Jarvis Landry says he played '19 season with hip injury

That season will include the arrival of yet another head coach in Cleveland, former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who comes to the Browns after calling plays for fellow Pro Bowlers Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins, as well as standout receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. It will be refreshing for the Browns to play under a new play-caller, but also a challenge learning a new system. That process begins soon after Stefanski fills out his staff.