Jarvis Landry says he played '19 season with hip injury

Published: Jan 22, 2020
Nick Shook

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jarvis Landry made his first statement as a Cleveland Brown on the national stage of HBO's Hard Knocks, but his most recent campaign might have been his most momentous.

Landry finished with the most single-season receiving yards in his career in 2019, racking up 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. It was enough to earn a Pro Bowl selection, the fifth in six years. And he did it all on a bad hip.

Landry told NFL.com Wednesday he played the entire 2019 season with a hip injury, adding he feels he could have "easily" reached 1,500 if healthy. He still neared 1,200 while hurt, though, and hopes all of that is behind him now, adding he's "out of the deep water" in his recovery process and is focused on rehabbing and strengthening his hip in preparation for the 2020 season.

"I'm good. I'm good," Landry said. "Just in this recovery process, this rehab process to make sure I can get back to my 100 percent self."

That season will include the arrival of yet another head coach in Cleveland, former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who comes to the Browns after calling plays for fellow Pro Bowlers Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins, as well as standout receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. It will be refreshing for the Browns to play under a new play-caller, but also a challenge learning a new system. That process begins soon after Stefanski fills out his staff.

"Looking forward to it," Landry said. "I don't really know too much (about Stefanski); obviously I know Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook, they [thrived] in the system. It's going to be exciting to see what we can build and grow off of."

Landry's injury revelation means both he and Odell Beckham Jr. played all of 2019 injured to some degree. Beckham battled through a sports hernia injury during the season and also suffered a hip injury prior to the start of the campaign. This combination brings at least a little sense to why Cleveland struggled to get on the same page offensively for the majority of the 2019 season, ultimately leading to the firing of head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Of course, it wasn't just Landry's and Beckham's injuries that kept the Browns from reaching their full potential when possessing the ball. With Stefanski now in charge, they're working toward finding success and recording wins that will leave such problems back in the last decade.

