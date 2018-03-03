 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jarvis Landry: Dolphins' tag 'not a good deal for me'

Published: Mar 03, 2018 at 04:45 AM

News leaked earlier this week that the Miami Dolphinsare shoppingJarvis Landry despite placing the franchise tag on him last week.

On Saturday, Landry gave some insight as to why that might be the case.

In a 10-minute video titled "Juice," Landry explained that it's unlikely he plays on the one-year, approximately $16 million deal that the Dolphins' tag would come with. Which appears to be the reason the 'Fins would like to ship him off to a new team this offseason.

"The team decides to exercise the franchise tag. I'm considering not playing on it," the wide receiver said. "The franchise tag is not a good deal for me. In my case I've played four years. Then you get another year of basically not signing me to a long-term deal. In that year anything can happen. Look at guys like Ryan Shazier, who may not have an opportunity to play again.

"He's fighting a battle to just walk again. I'm at the point where taking care of my family is the most important thing for me. I put my body on the line for years. I've sacrificed my time and my life to make sure that I have this opportunity."

It's a tough situation for both parties. On Landry's side, he's logged 400 catches in his first four seasons, been a three-time Pro Bowl player and totaled up 4,038 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. He clearly deserves a hefty long-term deal.

On the Dolphins' side, Landry hasn't played at a top-five-wideout-in-the-NFL level, trailing receivers like Julio Jones (6,317, 23), Antonio Brown (6,349, 44), Odell Beckham (4,424, 38), A.J. Green (4,380, 28) and even Mike Evans (4,579, 32) in receiving yards and scores since Landry broke into the league in 2014.

Obviously, therein lies the rub. With the two sides appearing far apart on the numbers that a long-term deal should net, and with Landry threatening to sit out all of 2018 if the Dolphins don't give him the deal he wants, the likelihood of Landry playing in a different uniform next season grows more and more likely with the new league year approaching on March 14.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Aaron Jones to sign with Minnesota Vikings after release from Packers

Aaron Jones has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal. The Pro Bowl running back was released Monday by the Packers, who replaced him with Josh Jacobs.
news

Jaylon Johnson: Bears' locker room mature enough to handle Justin Fields trade

Corner Jaylon Johnson, one of those Bears players who has supported retaining Justin Fields, said Monday that the club is mature enough to handle the QB change.
news

Rams finalizing three-year deal to sign CB Darious Williams

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a three-year deal to sign cornerback Darious Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Vikings expected to sign QB Sam Darnold to one-year deal worth up to $10 million

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to sign veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday night.
news

Jets signing QB Tyrod Taylor as veteran backup

Tyrod Taylor is set for his third tenure in New York, this time agreeing to terms with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.  
news

Bengals releasing RB Joe Mixon, signing ex-Colts RB Zack Moss

Joe Mixon is being released by the Bengals, who are signing former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

DL Leonard Williams re-signing with Seahawks on three-year, $64.5M contract

The Seahawks and Leanard Williams have agreed to terms on a three-year deal that averages $21.5 million per year, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Jacoby Brissett, Patriots agree to one-year, $8M contract

Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Patriots re-signing OL Michael Onwenu to three-year, $57 million contract

The Pats are re-signing OL Mike Onwenu to a three-year, $57 million deal with $38 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening. Rapoport added Onwenu is receiving a $22.5 millioin signing bonus.
news

Ex-Chargers RB Austin Ekeler signing with Commanders on two-year deal worth up to $11.43M

Veteran running back Austin Ekeler is signing with the Commanders on a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Giants to trade for Panthers' Brian Burns, agree to five-year, $150M deal with LB

The New York Giants are acquiring pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will play in 2024, agrees to adjusted contract

The Dolphins and LT Terron Armstead have finalized an agreement to adjust his contract, clearing his way for a return in Miami in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.