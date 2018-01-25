Around the NFL

Jarvis Landry: Contract talks with 'Fins 'moving slowly'

Published: Jan 25, 2018 at 06:11 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry barrels towards free agency after earning his third Pro Bowl bid in four years and leading the NFL in receptions in 2017.

Normally such highly productive players don't make it to the open market, but talks between Landry and the Dolphins have yet to find common footing.

After Pro Bowl practice on Thursday, Landry told NFL Network's Jane Slater negotiations are plodding.

"They're moving. They're moving slowly, but they're moving," he said. "And again for me, [for] the most part I've been out trying to enjoy my time with my family, with these other guys -- these talented guys around the league, and just letting the rest take care of itself."

As he has throughout contract talks, Landry said he wants to remain with the Dolphins.

"I would love to," he said. "I would love to, but understanding [that] it's a business -- one that I don't truly understand -- but again, I love the game of football and that's the most important thing to me and if I can do that, that's all that matters."

Dolphins executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum was nondescript when discussing Landry's situation Wednesday.

"We have more time to go before the deadline," Tannenbaum told Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. "We'll see where it goes."

Landry is reportedly seeking a deal similar to Packers receiver Davante Adams' four-year, $58 million, with $18 million guaranteed. Landry's agent, Damarius Bilbo, has been on the record saying the receiver wouldn't take a discount to remain in Miami

Landry said Thursday he didn't have a starting contract figure in mind.

"I wish I knew numbers," he said. "I don't know numbers and that's not a conversation that I should have. I leave that to my agent to handle those things, but we'll see. I think I'm one of the best in the league though so we'll see."

With sides at an impasse, we could see Landry test the open market. The Dolphins could franchise tag the wideout in hopes of coming to a long-term contract down the road (the window for tags opens Feb. 13). Miami could also try to transition tag Landry, which would allow them to match any offer he receives.

The Dolphins appear reticent to pay top dollar for a slot receiver who piles up catches for short gains (112 receptions for 987 yards in 2017). If Miami holds its ground in negotiations, Landry could see how the market values his skill set.

