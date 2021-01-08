Jarvis Landry: Browns playing postseason game 'for Joel' Bitonio

The Browns are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season, an achievement the franchise's longest-tenured active player should be entitled to enjoy.

Joel Bitonio will not be able to do so this weekend because of a positive COVID-19 test that has ruled him out of Sunday night's meeting with Pittsburgh. His teammates have spent the week working virtually due to the organization's continued COVID-19 issues, but they're still on the same page with at least one common goal: This one's for Joel.

"He's important to our team," receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday, via Cleveland.com. "He's important to the Cleveland Browns and the history that we've accomplished this year. It sucks what he's going through to be able to be here for the time that he's been here and now be in this position and he can't even play the game because of the circumstances.

"For us a team, obviously, we know how much this game means to Joel and what he would give to be out there. That's definitely something that we all have in mind. That is definitely something my man (guard Michael) Dunn is going to have in mind playing guard and giving it his best shot out there.

"This is definitely one for Joel, absolutely."

Drafted in the second round of the 2014 draft out of Nevada, Bitonio has proven to be a rock-solid guard over the course of his career with the Browns, often serving as one of the very few bright spots on a team that went from 7-9 in 2014 to 0-16 just three seasons later. Bitonio has been in Cleveland through it all, existing as a steady veteran voice amid seemingly constant chaos, and his moment in the sun (or under the playoff spotlight) should've been Sunday night.

He'll instead watch it from home as his team takes the field at less than even close to 100 percent due to COVID-19 for a third straight week.

"I know we have other guys missing, but for Joel -- somebody who's a great person, a great leader, a father, a great husband -- to have put in his time here, endured a lot of things, the longest-tenured Brown and to not be able to play in the first playoff experience, it is very unfortunate,'' quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "We feel for him. That would be the only thing taking away from the excitement."