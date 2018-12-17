 Skip to main content
Jarrad Davis on costly penalty vs. Bills: I (bleeped) up

Published: Dec 17, 2018 at 02:13 AM
Herbie Teope

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis' body language told the whole story.

With the Buffalo Bills holding a slim 14-13 lead and facing a third-and-7 with two minutes remaining in the game, Davis inexplicably jumped offside just as the ball was snapped.

Flags flew on the Bills' free play, which resulted in an incomplete pass. But Davis immediately stood up, his arms hanging at his sides in apparent awareness of a blunder that contributed to the Lions officially being eliminated from postseason consideration.

"I (bleeped) up," Davis said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. "That's it. I (bleeped) up. I messed up and lost it for the team."

The 5-yard penalty gave the Bills a makeable third-and-2 situation. Running back Keith Ford came up short on the next play, but rookie quarterback Josh Allen converted the fourth-and-inches on a sneak. With no timeouts left, all the Lions could do is watch two kneel downs to end the game and the Lions' season.

"It's a crucial situation," Davis said. "It's a got-to-have-it situation. You got to make plays. You can't have mental errors like that. And that mental error killed us today."

Davis' mistake proved the tip of the iceberg in a game of self-inflicted wounds. Not only did Detroit botch a point-after-attempt, reliable kicker Matt Prater pushed a potential go-ahead field goal wide right with less than six minutes in the game.

The Lions also couldn't stop a Bills offense down to their fourth running back after third-string rusher Marcus Murphy left with an injury. Despite a potential advantage, the Lions allowed Buffalo to amass 117 yards rushing and a touchdown on 37 attempts.

Given the factors that led to the defeat, Lions head coach Matt Patricia didn't want to pin the gut-wrenching loss on Davis.

"There's a lot of plays in there that we're going to have to talk about," Patricia said. "So, it's a team game -- that's what's great about it. It starts with coaching and planning and all of it. We'll all take the blame, and we'll all move forward."

Nevertheless, the Lions were in a position to save their season and stay alive for the playoffs despite the miscues. All they needed to do was force the Bills to punt at the two-minute mark, but even then, asking a team that has failed to top 20 points in four straight games might have been asking for too much.

Davis' penalty contributed to a lost opportunity for the Lions, who dropped to 5-9 on the season, to attempt a game-winning drive and now has the team looking forward to the offseason.

Related Content

news

Chiefs, Chris Jones agree to five-year deal with practically $95 million guaranteed

Defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a five-year deal that practically includes $95 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Seahawks, WR Tyler Lockett agree to two-year restructured contract worth $30 million

The Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver Tyler Lockett agree to a two-year restructured contract worth $30 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos in process of trading WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns for 2024 fifth-, sixth-round picks

The Denver Broncos are in the process of trading star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the No. 135 (fifth-round) and No. 202 (sixth round) picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Eagles agree to terms with Brandon Graham on one-year contract; DE set to play 15th season in Philly

Brandon Graham is coming back for another go around. The veteran Eagles defensive end has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to remain in Philadelphia for a 15th season, the team announced Saturday.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

Here is each team's full set of picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hopes to get Baker Mayfield back: 'He's an elite quarterback'

Wide receiver Mike Evans is staying put in Tampa Bay and would like to have quarterback Baker Mayfield back with him on the Buccaneers.
news

2024 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 257.
news

Ravens sign DT Justin Madubuike to four-year, $98 million extension 

The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a four-year $98 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: NFL awards 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams

The NFL announced on Friday that 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft have been awarded to 14 teams.
news

Patriots open to trading QB Mac Jones; receiving interest

A departure from New England could be in Mac Jones' future. The Patriots are open to trading the quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources, adding that teams have already called New England about the signal caller.
news

Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin elected NFLPA president

The NFL Players Association has selected its next president. Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been elected as the union's new leader, the NFLPA announced Friday.