Jarius Wright's game-winning, overtime TD is best of Week 14

Published: Dec 09, 2014 at 12:51 PM

The Vikings are thrilled with the winner of Week 14's Top 10 "Performance Moments of the Week" presented by Bridgestone.

Faced with a third-and-5 in overtime, Minnesota needed to get out of its own territory, backed-up to their end zone. Enter rookie Teddy Bridgewater and Jarius Wright. The signal-caller hit Wright on a screen, and the young wideout did the rest, juking one Jets defender and turning on his own jets, going 87 yards for the biggest touchdown of his young career. Good moves.

The Steelers' Martavis Bryant wants in on the discussion, too. On their 6-yard line, Ben Roethlisberger play-faked to the incomparable Le'Veon Bell. Big Ben let it rip down the right sideline, finding the fourth-round rookie free of any defender, running straight to the end zone for 94 yards. Does anyone score from fewer than 80 yards anymore?

Also making the countdown: Though it wasn't for six, the Jets' Chris Owusu went from practice squad to making a circus catch. ... A.J. Green crushed the Steelers' secondary on an 81-yard catch, juke and score. ... T.Y. Hilton pulled out some nice moves to evade the Browns, going 42 yards for a touchdown.

