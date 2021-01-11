Jared Veldheer to play for two teams in same postseason after signing with Packers

﻿Jared Veldheer﻿ might have himself a new nickname: The Mercenary.

The veteran tackle signed with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the signing.

Veldheer had spent much of 2020 without a team in what could be termed as his second retirement (he'd retired in 2019 and again in 2020) before signing to Indianapolis' practice squad in late December. The Colts quickly elevated Veldheer in time for him to play in Indianapolis' wild-card loss to Buffalo on Saturday, seemingly ending his 2020 season after one playoff game.

Monday's news might change that reality. Veldheer returns to Green Bay, where he'd played in two games in 2019 before beginning his second retirement in September, and with his signing to the Packers' 53-man roster, he has a chance to pull off a rare feat: Play in playoff games for two different teams in the same postseason.