Jared Veldheer to play for two teams in same postseason after signing with Packers

Published: Jan 11, 2021 at 06:23 PM
Nick Shook

﻿Jared Veldheer﻿ might have himself a new nickname: The Mercenary.

The veteran tackle signed with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the signing.

Veldheer had spent much of 2020 without a team in what could be termed as his second retirement (he'd retired in 2019 and again in 2020) before signing to Indianapolis' practice squad in late December. The Colts quickly elevated Veldheer in time for him to play in Indianapolis' wild-card loss to Buffalo on Saturday, seemingly ending his 2020 season after one playoff game.

Monday's news might change that reality. Veldheer returns to Green Bay, where he'd played in two games in 2019 before beginning his second retirement in September, and with his signing to the Packers' 53-man roster, he has a chance to pull off a rare feat: Play in playoff games for two different teams in the same postseason.

With David Bakhtiari landing on injured reserve nine days ago, there's a legitimate possibility for Veldheer to take the field in green and gold this weekend. Veldheer was adequate if not better for the Colts on Saturday, earning a pass-blocking grade over 70 from Pro Football Focus. He's equipped well enough to fit into Green Bay's excellent offensive line if called upon, which would add a fun little wrinkle to what has already been an entertaining postseason.

