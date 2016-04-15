Jared Goff vs. Carson Wentz: Who should Rams take with No. 1 draft pick?

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams sent shockwaves through the NFL by jumping from No. 15 in this month's draft all the way up to No. 1. Of course, this move didn't come without a price: The Rams sent the Titans two first-round picks, two second-rounders and two third-rounders over the next two drafts (in exchange for No. 1, No. 113 and No. 177 in this month's event). But the trade puts the Rams in position to (presumably) draft a quarterback to build around as the franchise returns to L.A.
It appears that two signal callers have separated themselves from the pack: Cal's Jared Goff and North Dakota State's Carson Wentz. On Saturday night, the NFL Network broke down the biggest question heading into the 2016 draft with a special program, "Path to the Draft: Goff or Wentz?" But what do you think? Which of these two QBs should the Rams select at No. 1 overall?
To be frank, though, I don't think either one of these QBs is an elite prospect.
Wentz's toughness, competitiveness and football intelligence are off the charts. He's a better player than Blake Bortles was coming out of Central Florida.
At the end of the day, I believe that Wentz has the potential to be a "face of the franchise" quarterback more than Goff.
From a physical standpoint, Goff doesn't have the big arm or prototypical dimensions of Wentz, but he displays better footwork and poise in the pocket. He plays with his eyes and feet connected, while exhibiting good poise under duress. Goff's ability to thrive within chaos sets him apart from others in the class and gives him the nod in this debate.
Considering Goff's outstanding touch, timing and anticipation as a passer, the Rams finally have a chance to field an explosive offense with the potential to attack on the ground or through the air.
While Carson Wentz's offense at North Dakota State might have been more NFL-like, it's a mistake to lump Cal's "Bear Raid" offense in with other college spread offenses that translate poorly to the pros. Goff, with an experience edge over Wentz -- and having played against a much higher level of competition in the Pac-12 -- will be more ready to win games right off the bat.
As an added bonus, his athleticism and comfort running the ball will really come in handy. The possibility of his escaping out the backdoor will help tamp down pressure packages focused solely on stopping Pro Bowl RB Todd Gurley, and Wentz's sturdy 6-foot-5, 237-pound frame allows him a great chance to hold up well as a runner.
Finally, with the heavy focus and commitment to running the football, the plan would be for Wentz to be able to throw the ball against easier coverages and in more favorable situations. That would allow him to break into and acclimate to the league quicker, as well as develop without being hit so often early in his career when trying to pass.
This formula worked well for Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson as rookies. I think that Carson Wentz would find it agreeable, too.