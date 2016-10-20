Jared Goff to get more practice reps after Week 7

Keenum has averaged 9.2 yards-per-attempt over the last three weeks. If he keeps putting up those kinds of numbers and the Rams stay above .500, it's hard to imagine the team making a change. Keenum's teammates and coaches have all noted this week that the offense played more than well enough to win last week. But if Keenum were to struggle badly against the Giants, it would no longer be a shock to see Goff get his chance sooner rather than later.