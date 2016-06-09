Jared Goff signs rookie deal with Los Angeles Rams

The quarterback signed his four-year contract Thursday, the team announced. As with all first-round contracts under this collective bargaining agreement, the deal comes with a fifth-year option.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the contract is worth $27.9 million over the first four years, along with an $18.6 million signing bonus.
L.A. got the deal done ahead of next week's conclusion of the offseason program, which will enable the starting quarterback to participate fully without outside distractions.
Goff is expected to earn the starting quarterback gig. The Cal grad already owns better accuracy and arm talent than the heap of middling signal-callers clogging the Rams' roster.
NFL Media's Steve Wyche added the Rams put their rookies through a multi-week, life-skills training program -- which includes financial management -- before signing them to their deals.
Los Angeles shipped a boatload of picks to Tennessee for the right to draft Goff and place him as the starting quarterback, face of the franchise and cornerstone. For Jeff Fisher's perennially 7-9 squad, which lacked a functional quarterback, the rookie is seen as the missing piece to finally getting over the hump.
Whether that happens in 2016 or takes him a couple years to integrate into the league, Goff owns the talent and mental acumen to become a successful NFL quarterback -- hopefully leading the Rams out of their spell of mediocrity.
Putting pen to paper is the first step in that journey.