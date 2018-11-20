Around the NFL

Jared Goff's poise, confidence 'awesome' in Rams' win

Published: Nov 20, 2018 at 12:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams twice built double-digit leads only to watch them wiped away by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Monday night's epic showdown at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

No problem. Goff calmly stepped under center each time and regained the lead. Like a conductor silently directing a blaring orchestra, Goff sprayed the ball around the field, completing 31 of 49 passes for 413 yards (8.4 yards per attempt), four touchdowns and a 117.1 passer rating.

On the final scoring drive, Goff deftly read the defense and found tight end Gerald Everett down the sideline with a gorgeous arching throw to put the Rams up for good in a thrilling 54-51 win.

"He was awesome," coach Sean McVay said of his quarterback. "I thought especially on the last drive. I think it was a six-play drive, they were mixing in some two man (coverage) and then going into a little bit of an invert and he was just finding the right completions, guys were separating. But it's one of those deals where the offensive line was doing a great job protecting, especially against some elite rushers up front and guys creating separation and he's got to put it on the money."

Goff became the only Rams quarterback since at least 1950 with multiple games of 400-plus pass yards and 4-plus pass TD. Only Peyton Manning (four, 2013) and Dan Marino (3, 1986) have more such games than Goff's two in a single season.

This was no dink-and-dunk operation in which receivers did the heavy lifting. Nope. Goff dive-bombed a susceptible Chiefs secondary with a hoard of on-point strikes. According to Next Gen Stats, Goff generated a 123.2 passer rating on 10-plus air yard passes in Week 11, and three of his four TD tosses traveled over 10-plus air yards.

"I thought the one play to (WR Brandin) Cooks on the right sideline when they were in a two man, he hits him on an out route," McVay said digging into Goff's performance. "You look at when he lets that thing go before (Chiefs CB Orlando) Scandrick could flip his eyes around and then Brandin runs after the catch. We hit (TE) Tyler Higbee, (TE) Gerald Everett makes a play and then he finishes it off with a touchdown. It was a great job. They dropped the safety down in, he put it up and down and then Gerald ends up just right down the sideline, not stepping out of bounds and so many guys made plays today.

"But I thought Jared's poise and confidence and ability to respond after it wasn't always pretty, especially in some instances, is why you love him and why he's such a great quarterback because of that even-keel demeanor and disposition and that poise that we always talk about."

Respond Goff did as the Rams gave up leads of 13-0, 40-30, and 47-44 only to answer with their own touchdown drives.

"There were times where we felt like we had all the momentum, we thought we were going to put the knife in and finish it and then there were times where it was the other way around where we were like, 'All right, we need to kind of claw back into this.' It was a fun one," the understated Goff said.

It wasn't always pretty for the third-year signal-caller. He missed several open throws that would have made his stat line even more bodacious, and his two sack-fumbles led directly to 14 K.C. points.

Goff might not get the hype of his counterpart Mahomes, but the calming mentality and poise of the Rams QB was on display at the end of a noisy back-and-forth affair.

"Like I said, I thought we were one drive away from kind of putting it away and getting enough of a lead and they would make plays and get back in it," he said. "They were in the lead in the fourth quarter and we're like, 'All right, time to respond on our side,' and we did. We made plays."

Respond Goff did. Time and time again.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs duo of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce bests Warriors Steph Curry, Klay Thompson to win The Match VIII

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes defeated by the Golden State Warriors' sharpshooting twosome of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, 3 & 2, in the eighth edition of "The Match" charity golf event, which emanated from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley agree to two-year, $18.75M extension

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Patriots inked linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley to a 2-year extension worth a max of $18.75 million.

news

NFL suspends four players for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL on Thursday announced four players have been suspended for violating the league's gambling policy.

news

J.J. Watt joins CBS Sports as NFL studio analyst

J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will join CBS Sports as a football analyst and will start in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

news

Panthers RB Miles Sanders: 'Almost every running back is underpaid right now'

Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders, who signed the biggest multi-year contract among RBs this offseason, speaks on the current market for his position.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fine being 'underpaid' in Kansas City: 'I love winning'

Travis Kelce is one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, but his contract doesn't exactly reflect that standing.  Still, the Chiefs TE told Vanity Fair that he loves the situation he's in in Kansas City.

news

Jerry Jeudy: Broncos receivers 'going to be a hard group of guys to stop' if everyone stays healthy

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy says the team's receivers are "going to be a hard group of guys to stop" if everyone stays healthy in 2023.

news

Patriots, WR DeVante Parker agree to new three-year deal worth up to $33M

DeVante Parker and the Patriots have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $33 million with $14 million in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Kevin Byard in 'good place' with Titans after rejecting pay cut

Titans safety Kevin Byard elaborates on his feelings when the club asked the All-Pro to take a pay cut this offseason and where things stand today as 2023 training camp approaches.

news

NFL announces training camp reporting dates, locations for all 32 teams for 2023 season

The NFL on Wednesday announced training camp dates and locations for all 32 teams as they prepare for the 2023 season.

news

Jahan Dotson expects 'breakout year' in second season with Commanders: 'Make them feel me'

Jahan Dotson entered the NFL with a chip on his shoulder, and it apparently hasn't gone anywhere -- even after his strong rookie season with the Washington Commanders.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More