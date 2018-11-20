Jared Goff's poise, confidence 'awesome' in Rams' win

"I thought the one play to (WR Brandin) Cooks on the right sideline when they were in a two man, he hits him on an out route," McVay said digging into Goff's performance. "You look at when he lets that thing go before (Chiefs CB Orlando) Scandrick could flip his eyes around and then Brandin runs after the catch. We hit (TE) Tyler Higbee, (TE) Gerald Everett makes a play and then he finishes it off with a touchdown. It was a great job. They dropped the safety down in, he put it up and down and then Gerald ends up just right down the sideline, not stepping out of bounds and so many guys made plays today.